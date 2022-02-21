Chef’s kiss! TLC announced a brand-new digital series starring Christine Brown after season 16 of Sister Wives came to an end.

“A taste of something new! Christine will be bringing you some of her favorite recipes on the new digital series #CookingWithJustChristine, dropping every Sunday here [on Instagram] and on TLC.com,” the network revealed on Sunday, February 20, sharing a teaser clip of her whipping up some tasty delights in the kitchen.

In the sneak peek video, Christine, 49, provides instructions on how to put together the ingredients in a simple-to-follow way. “You know me from Sister Wives, but what you might not know is how much I love to cook,” she says. “[My recipes are] not only delicious but super easy to make. So, get your apron ready!”

Christine and estranged husband Kody Brown’s daughters Mykelti Padron (née Brown) and Truely both make cameos in the clip, with Mykelti, 25, joking at one point that their treats weren’t going to “make it home” to husband Tony Padron.

TLC posted the announcement about Christine’s new digital series on the same evening part 3 of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special aired.

“It’s not just a marriage I’m leaving. It’s a whole family,” Christine said to host Sukanya Krishnan while discussing the impact her decision to leave had on the entire plural brood. “And what does that do to us? I don’t know,” she continued.

The mom of six admitted that she felt “selfish” at times, but ultimately trusted her intuition and heart’s desire to move on.

YouTube

“I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore,” the now-Utah resident added.

Kody, 53, and Christine spiritually wed in March 1994 and welcomed six children prior to their breakup statements in November 2021. The former couple shares kids Paedon, 23, Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

In the future, Kody said that he hopes Christine finds happiness, “gets married” and that she has “a wonderful relationship.”

As for himself, the father of 18 told Sukanya, “Now, I just look forward to the healing process. Managing it and coming to a place where we’re friends again.”

“We had this experience,” Kody concluded, noting he was still in the grieving process post-split. “That’s over and have a good life. Be well, be happy.”

New episodes of Cooking With Just Christine will be released on TLC.com Sundays and on TLC’s Instagram page. Sister Wives is available to stream on Discovery+.