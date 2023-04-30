Sister Wives star Janelle Brown famously decided to live in an RV on the family’s Coyote Pass property as she waited for her dream house to be built … but her plans clearly changed since her split from Kody Brown. Keep reading to find out everything we know about what happened to Janelle’s motorhome.

Why Did Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Move Into an RV?

Sister Wives fans watched the Brown family move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. While the polygamous brood had big dreams of building one large home where the father of 18 would live with his then-four wives — Janelle, Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Robyn Brown — and their children, the wives shut down the idea. Instead, Kody agreed to build four separate homes on the property for each of his wives.

Since they would need housing while they waited for the custom homes to be built, Kody rented two properties for Meri and Janelle, while he bought two homes for Robyn and Christine.

However after Janelle’s rental was sold, the mom of six went a different route and opted to live on the family’s Arizona plot of land in an RV.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Janelle wrote via Instagram on June 27, 2021. “I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

What Happened to Sister Wives’ Janelle’s RV?

After spending the summer on Coyote Pass, Janelle announced plans to move back to Flagstaff and officially moved off of the land in November 2021.

In July 2022, Janelle opened up on why she no longer planned to spend summers in the trailer and noted that her youngest daughter, Savannah, had a hard time adjusting to the living situation.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle said in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video. “Savanah really struggled with the RV.”

“She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t,’” the reality star said of Savanah. “She’s going into her senior year. So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”

Following her December 2022 split from the businessman, Janelle has made a ranch-style home in Flagstaff her home. A few months later, the TLC personality gave fans an update on her camper.

“Stay tuned. I actually have put it in a seasonal space this year,” Janelle shared via Instagram in April 2023. “And will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman.”