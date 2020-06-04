Expect big things from Sofia Richie! Following her split from Scott Disick, celebrity brand expert Eric Schiffer is expecting her to “step into her own light” and leave the Kardashian family’s drama behind. “Sofia soars without Scott and will see a multimillionaire dollar modeling and acting career catapult from her freedom,” he predicted to In Touch.

But while Sofia, 21, could thrive without her ex, the expert doesn’t see the same happening for Scott, 37. Instead, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is at a “dangerously high risk” of ruining his reputation. Despite the major age gap in his romance, Scott’s public image benefitted “from the grounding given by Sofia and his relationship with her” — and now there’s a chance he’ll go back to being perceived as an “an out-of-touch substance abuser.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The former couple may not even have a friendship to fall back on. The Talentless founder has managed to stay tight with ex Kourtney Kardashian in the past, but don’t expect him to be buddy-buddy with the model. Eric recommends Sofia “stay silent” throughout Scott’s “self-destruction” — and given that it was her idea to go their separate ways and “take some time apart” following Scott’s rehab stay, we expect she’ll likely keep her distance.

But that doesn’t mean the exes are on band terms. A source close to the stars told Life & Style the KUWTK father “truly only wants the best” for Sofia. Their romance outlived not only fans’ expectations, but Scott’s, too. “It was her first real relationship,” the insider said. “He honestly never thought it would last as long as it did. … They had a good run, but it’s officially over.”

Now, there are “no hard feelings.” It helps that Sofia also views their separation as “a good move.” While she “loved” Scott, an insider exclusively told Life & Style she’s looking forward to focusing on her future instead of her relationship. “She really wants to act,” the source said. “She’s concentrating on her career.”

As for Scott’s next steps, In Touch reports they don’t include a reunion with Kourtney — at least not yet. “Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, [but] she’s not about dating him again,” an insider told the outlet. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

It sounds like Sofia and Scott are both better off focusing on themselves.