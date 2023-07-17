It’s over. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have split after seven years of marriage and plan to divorce, according to reports.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s rep said in a statement to Page Six.

The pair had seemed to be living separate lives recently, as the America’s Got Talent judge celebrated her 51st birthday with a getaway to Italy where Joe was not present. His post about her birthday had fans wondering about the status of their marriage as it was rather dry, with him simply writing, “Happy Birthday Sofia!!!” in Spanish next to a photo of the duo with none of the loving language he used in years past.

The actors married on November 21, 2015, in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida, wedding ceremony.

On Sofia’s July 10 birthday, she shared a series of photos in a sexy white swimsuit while boating off the coast of Italy as one fan asked, “Where’s Joe? I’m worried,” and numerous other followers added, “I came here to say the same thing.”

The Hot Pursuit actress has been posting nonstop Instagram snapshots from her Italy getaway, where she was joined by a close female friend instead of Joe.

The pair met in May 2014 via Sofia’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. At the time she was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb, although she broke things off the following month. That’s when Joe made his move.

“When she broke up with her fiancé at the time, Joe, like, immediately — the moment it was out in the world — called me and was like, ‘I need her number,'” Jesse explained during a September 2015 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“And then I called Sofía, and I was like, ‘Can I give Joe your number?’ And she was like, ‘Ay, no! Ay, they’re coming out of the woodwork!’ But like, wanting me to give the number. ‘Oh, no, you go ahead, OK, OK.’ And so, I did the number exchange, and he took over from there.”

The pair began dating in that same month and got engaged in December 2014 while on a vacation in Hawaii. “When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly,” Joe told Haute Living magazine in June 2015.

The actors married on November 21, 2015, in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida, wedding ceremony in front of 350 guests. Sofia shared a photo of Joe watching her walk down the aisle when celebrating their first year of marriage. “Happy First Anniversary love of my life. Nothing compares to you. te amo. I will never forget that face,” she wrote.

On their 7th anniversary in 2022, Sofia posted a photo from their wedding day, simply writing, “Love U,” in the caption.