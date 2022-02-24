Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham allowed her daughter, Sophia, to make her “birthday wish come true” in honor of her turning 13.

“I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!” Sophia captioned a new Instagram video documenting the process on Wednesday, February 23. “I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!!”

Farrah, 30, went all out while celebrating Sophia’s first day of being a “teen,” sharing photos from their festivities and trip to a piercer in the weeks after Sophia unveiled the new purple streaks in her hair via a clip posted in December 2021.

“SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13-year-old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!” the MTV alum commented underneath her daughter’s latest video.

To ring in the milestone, Farrah revealed that she “went grunge” for Sophia’s party, surprising her mini-me with a punk-rock-inspired cake featuring glittering disco balls, a Cameo from the Island Boys and more.

“Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13-year-old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!” the Love Through Limelight author wrote alongside photos from the soiree.

Fans watched Farrah’s journey to motherhood unfold on 16 & Pregnant, detailing the heartbreaking death of Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, who died in a car accident on December 28, 2008, two months before the birth of his and Farrah’s child.

In December 2021, the reality star mom paid tribute to Sophia’s father in a loving message on the anniversary of his passing.

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see ‘FATHER’ on your headstone today,” she captioned the post. “I’m grateful for our family. I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss and depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others.” Farrah added, “In Living memory, peace and love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life and FATHER to our amazing and blessed @sophialabraham. A thank you, A goodbye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place. Blessed.”

Now that Sophia has started to express herself more through fashion, Farrah has been criticized for letting Sophia color her hair and wear long nails at a young age, something she addressed exclusively with In Touch back in August 2020.

The Nebraska native fired back at naysayers, explaining, “Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of.”