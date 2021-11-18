Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and her boyfriend, Chleb Ravenell, have split four months after celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“She broke up with him and they are no longer living together,” an insider close to the former couple told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 18. “There is no bad ill-will between them.”

Dennis, 30, a mom of two to kids Kensie, 6, and Saint, 4, shared with ex Thomas Ravenel, is apparently hoping to expand her family in the future and to find a different partner with similar goals.

“Kathryn wants to get married again and have more kids. Her future husband would have to be this amazing step-father to her children and be someone who would make a serious commitment to her, and he just wasn’t that,” the source explained about their breakup. “They weren’t meant to be and even friends of hers picked up on it. She has so much love in her life as is with her little kiddos.”

Prior to their split, Dennis and Ravenell, 32, celebrated their one-year relationship milestone at a club in Charleston, South Carolina, in July 2021. “12 months down,” she captioned their PDA snap at the time.

In April, the pair announced they had purchased their first place together, which she commemorated with the message, “Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin 🏠💕🙏💫🔑🔨 #theonewheretheymoveintogether.”

The now-exes made their relationship Instagram official in October 2020, months after igniting romance rumors over the summer.

Earlier this year, Dennis temporarily lost custody of her kids with Ravenel and was granted supervised weekend visits in March 2021, more than a year after she and the political figure settled their tumultuous custody battle. The Bravo star and Ravenel dated on and off before their 2016 split.

The exes and coparents put their differences aside, however, to celebrate Saint’s birthday earlier this month.

“She and Thomas were together for their son’s birthday, but they are not getting back together,” the insider told Us Weekly on the heels of her recent breakup. “They are trying to just be amicable for the sake of their children.”