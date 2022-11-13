Stars Who Suffered Nip Slips On Camera, in Public: Photos of How They Managed the Wardrobe Malfunction

Popping out! Many celebrities have experienced nip slips either on camera or just walking down the street. And the dreaded wardrobe malfunction is never fun when cameras are flashing. However, some stars handled the mishap with confidence.

Kate Moss didn’t let the slip-up get her down when she was seen leaving a London nightclub in November 2022. The model’s left breast was completely — yet briefly — revealed while she wore a sequined, see-through plunging V-neck ensemble. Nevertheless, Kate simply fixed her top and kept walking with her head held high.

Reality TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has also encountered the skin-baring malfunction in the past. The Kardashians star had to catch her black bralette from completely falling off her left breast during a video she shared via her Instagram Stories in May 2022.

However, other celebs weren’t as nonchalant about nip slips when they experienced the dilemma. Rapper Nicki Minaj is very open when it comes to a fashion fail, and she didn’t hold back in explaining her major pop-out while rapping onstage at the 2018 Made in America Festival.

“You know what? Let’s go at it. They all saw my nipples at least 50 times tonight,” the “Starships” artist said at the time, referring to how her nipples were accidentally revealed to the crowd.

Shortly after the incident, Nicki addressed the flash in response to a fan via Twitter.

“They put on see thru [sic] pasties on me while heading to stage,” Nicki wrote. “I just KNEW they were my normal (non-see-through ones) chile … ummmm they were not!”

Fellow music artist Doja Cat also experienced the fashion mishap onstage at the 2021 Balmain fashion show in Paris. The “Kiss Me More” singer wore a white patterned bra top, which exposed her left nipple for a moment. However, Doja recovered and didn’t even miss a beat.

Perhaps one of the most outspoken stars, though, is Mariah Carey, who has experienced her fair share of wardrobe malfunctions.

While enjoying a trip to Hawaii in 2018 with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, the “Always Be My Baby” crooner’s breast fell out of her swimsuit. However, Mariah’s beau was the perfect gentleman and quickly helped her out of the water.

During a July 2018 video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Mariah noted she has dealt with public fashion fails “several times,” but she doesn’t let them get in her way.

Scroll down to see the most revealing nip slips and how celebs handled the mishap!