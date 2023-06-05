Blast off! Stars on Mars is approaching the small screen soon as the latest reality TV competition series, and based on the trailer, fans are curious what on Earth (or Mars) they’re about to watch. Since this isn’t the run-of-the-mill television show, viewers want to know more about the new series, including the air date and cast information.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Stars on Mars!

What Is ‘Stars on Mars’ About?

The Fox series stars the original Star Trek Captain Kirk actor, William Shatner. He brings 12 actors, musicians, athletes and reality TV stars to a space that resembles life on Mars, where they are tasked with colonizing the planet.

The entire team of celebrities must vote each week which one of their teammates they must send “back to Earth” until only one of them remains as “the brightest star in the galaxy,” per Entertainment Weekly. The environment in which the cast lives in for the production simulates the conditions on the red planet.

When Is the ‘Stars on Mars’ Air Date?

Stars on Mars airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jun 5.

Who Is in the ‘Stars on Mars’ Cast?

The Stars on Mars cast includes Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz; Modern Family alum Ariel Winter; Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams; Superbad star Christopher Mintz-Plasse; actress Tallulah Willis; singer Tinashe; football player Richard Sherman; UFC fighter Ronda Rousey; Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon; Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch; actor Natasha Leggero and cyclist Lance Armstrong.

In a sneak peek preview from the show obtained by People, Tom explained why he wanted to participate in the unique competition show.

“So, I chose to do this little Stars on Mars experiment [because] maybe, ironically, I needed a break from reality, specifically my reality,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner explained, likely referring to the ongoing scandal between his friend Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. Since Tom knew about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s affair with Raquel while he was dating Ariana, the Stars on Mars cast member found himself in hot water at the end of season 10.

In a separate scene with costar Christopher, Tom described how VPR “is actually kinda of a derivative of [Real Housewives].”

“It’s Vanderpump Rules. It’s like people work and have sex with each other,” he joked.