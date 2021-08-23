Jordin Sparks, Wilmer Valderrama and More Stars Who Lost Their Virginity to Other Celebrities

Trading in your v-card is a pretty huge deal, but when you’re taking that milestone with a famous star, we imagine it can be even more nerve-wracking.

During an episode of Barstool Sports’ “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Miley Cyrus revealed that she lost her virginity to her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, when she was 16.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 … but I ended up marrying the guy,” she said about The Hunger Games actor. The pair wed in December 2018 after dating on-and-off for years and finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Ricki Lake once divulged that she, too, lost her virginity to a star but didn’t name names. “[I lost my virginity while filming] Cry-Baby. Not to Johnny Depp. [It was to] another actor, a really handsome actor,” she shared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He was very kind to me, and I was very large. I was very happy to get it over with because I was almost 21. He was really sweet. My first time was really a good one.”

As for Joe Jonas, his first time almost didn’t happen the way he planned. “I lost my virginity to this girl named Ashley. You can probably just Google it. It’s pretty easy to figure out. I dated a girl named Ashley, so just Google it to figure out which Ashley that is,” the Jonas Brothers member said in his Reddit AMA, referring to Ashley Greene.

He continued, “It’s quite the great story because I didn’t have any condoms, so I went to our drummer Jack’s room, who was my roommate at the time, and I demolished his room looking for them. Found them underneath his underwear drawer. When he came home, he thought somebody broke into his room because his whole room was demolished because I was in dire need. Needed to happen then and now. Safety first, kids.”

