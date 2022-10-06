Three’s Company! These Stars Confessed to Doing Threesomes: Lady Gaga, Amber Rose and More

Not all celebrities like to keep their private lives under wraps — in fact, some have a tendency to overshare, especially when it comes to details about their sex lives. And no, we’re not just talking about sex between two people. Plenty of stars have had threesomes and have spilled all the NSFW deets.

Amber Rose was open about her ménage a trois in 2015 and admitted that hooking up with two people at once was not the sexy experience she hoped for.

“We kinda just got together, it was a guy and a girl and it was f–king horrible,” she said. “It was the worst. It was horrible. I am literally having sleepless nights. I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things and I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot.”

Amber then explained why she “hated” the experience.

“Because I feel like I am a very passionate lover and I like that one-on-one passion,” she continued. “With the threesome, I felt like there was no passion. There was no kissing and rolling around. All those moments were not there.”

In her memoir Inside Out, Demi Moore revealed that she and her now-ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher, had welcomed a third person into their bedroom. While addressing the That ’70s Show alum’s alleged infidelity in their marriage, she wrote, “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done.”

Meanwhile, Meghan O’Toole King once said on her podcast that she partook in a threesome at her now ex-husband Jim Edmonds‘ request.

“I cast aside my uncomfortability [sic] with threesomes — everything that I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross — because I was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband,” she noted. Jim went on to split from his wife and later began dating their alleged threesome partner, Kortnie O’Connor.

As for Big Sean? He didn’t necessarily admit to having a threesome, but he did encourage everyone to put it on their bucket list. “I feel like a threesome is an important part of life,” he previously said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Something you’ve got to experience before you die.”

Keep scrolling to see all the stars who’ve admitted to having a threesome.