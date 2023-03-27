As Beyoncé would say, “On that demon time, she might start a OnlyFans.” Celebrities are no stranger to video content and OnlyFans sure is no exception. The subscription-based site is a platform for anybody who desires to post racy and adult content for fans to view at their pleasure. Several major stars like Tyga, Shanna Moakler, Bella Thorne and many more turned to OnlyFans to make some more big bucks to add to their already impressive net worths.

OnlyFans dropped in 2016 as a similar platform to Patreon, but it became a popular website for adult performers. When COVID-19 shut many businesses and rocked the world in 2020, the site saw an increase in new users, many of them A-listers. For a monthly price, fans can subscribe to stars’ channels and unlock a variety of content. Depending on the celeb, fans can gain access to NSFW photos and videos or exclusive SFW interviews and Lives.

Shanna launched her OnlyFans page in June 2021. Tyga wowed fans when he signed up for the platform in September 2020 while Bella broke OnlyFans’ record when she joined the site in August 2020. The website even briefly crashed when she opened her account due to an overload of visitors on her page.

Another star that has seen financial success with OnlyFans is Blac Chyna. The former reality star launched her account in April 2020, charging fans a $19.99-per-month subscription to view her racy content, which soon jumped to $50-per-month.

Chyna boasted about her earnings from the website and even revealed how much she makes while facing off against the Kardashian-Jenners in court in April 2022. She sued the famous family for alleged defamation, abuse and accused them of being behind the cancellation of her show, Rob & Chyna. While taking the stand, the mother of two revealed she’s made more than $1 million by selling personal photos to her fans.

Following the case, the jury found that the Kardashians were not liable in Chyna’s defamation claims but did find that the Kardashians were not justified due to Chyna’s “contractual relationship” with E! The verdict was a major victory for the Kardashians.

Rapper Iggy Azalea joined OnlyFans in January 2023 after saying that her body had been “commodified” by others while she saw little financial reward. Plus, she loved how hot her body looked. “I like my breasts. They’re fake and they look f—king good and I like them. I’m happy with them and I like my body,” she revealed, while saying she had no problems with showing them off on OnlyFans.

From YouTube vloggers to rappers and reality stars, these celebrities just can’t get enough of OnlyFans. Keep scrolling to see all the stars who are bringing their talents to the platform!