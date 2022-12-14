Stephen ’tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death has been revealed. The late choreographer, who was famous for his charming and witty personality as The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s former DJ, died by suicide, Life & Style can confirm.

As detailed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the popular dancer died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The case is now closed.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, informed the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, that her husband had left their home without his car, noting that this was strange behavior for him. Shortly afterward, a local L.A. hotel/motel called paramedics, where Boss was discovered deceased with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The late Step Up: All In star was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, December 14, Life & Style confirmed that Boss died at the age of 40. He was a father of two children, Maddox and Zaia, whom he shared with Allison. Boss was also a stepfather to Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie, from a previously relationship.

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” Holker, 34, said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Although Boss was well-known for his DJ gig on Ellen DeGeneres’ former daytime talk show, he also starred in three Step Up films in addition to a minor role in Magic Mike XXL. Not only that, but the “Chill Factor Crew” dance troupe member also landed guest appearances on sitcoms, including Modern Family and Young & Hungry.

As for reality television, Boss also became a famous face in the SYTYCD reality series as a guest star and later a permanent judge. He also cohosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings alongside his wife from 2018 to 2020. After landing his guest role on DeGeneres’ show in April 2014, Boss was later promoted to coexecutive producer.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).