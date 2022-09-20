In a bombshell confession, Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Adam Levine – whose wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third baby – allegedly had an affair. Read on to find out details about Stroh, including her age, job, her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 frontman, what he allegedly asked her permission to do and more.

Who Is Sumner Stroh?

Stroh garnered worldwide attention on September 19 after she claimed via TikTok that she and the “Payphone” singer, 43, had a year-long affair. She shared alleged screenshots of messages Levine sent her, including one in which the Voice alum told Stroh, “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. It literally blows my mind.”

How Old Is Sumner Stroh?

According to an Instagram post captioned, “BIRTHDAY GIRLS!!!!!!!! 💜,” Stroh was born on August 10. She also posted a video to YouTube in August 2020 detailing her 21st birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which makes her 23 years old.

Sumner Stroh Job: What Does She Do for a Living?

Stroh is a model who appears to be repped by Verge Agency. She is also a social media influencer, with more than 340,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 320,000 followers on TikTok.

Additionally, the model has a YouTube channel with nearly 7,000 subscribers, and often posts videos of clothing hauls, beauty tips and tricks, travel vlogs and more.

According to her Instagram, Stroh attended University of Texas and graduated in 2021, though it is unclear what she majored in.

What Did Adam Levine’s DMs to Sumner Stroh Say?

The Instagram model essentially broke the internet after uploading a video to TikTok on September 19, in which she detailed her and Levine’s alleged affair, showing alleged screenshots from their interactions over a period of time.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, I was young and naive. I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated,” Stroh began the nearly two-minute-long clip.

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point, so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. But, Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life,” she said, showing alleged screenshots of the Grammy winner messaging her on Instagram in June.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” read the alleged message.

“I was like … I have to be in hell at this point,” Stroh continued. “My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated. I wanted to handle this privately, I never wanted to come forward because obviously, I know the implications that come with doing what I do – making money the way I do and being an Instagram model. So being tied to a story like this … I know stereotypes. I had sent some screenshots, recklessly, to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell [the screenshots] to a tabloid, so here I am.”

Has Adam Levine Responded to Sumner Stroh’s Claims?

The singer broke his silence on the claims and denied having an affair.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” the Maroon 5 frontman wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Reps for Levine, Prinsloo and Stroh did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s requests for comment.