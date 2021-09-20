This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Whoever first added fresh strawberries to their daiquiri was a genius. Not only does this drink taste fantastic, you could honestly claim it has some health benefits! OK, this may be a guilty pleasure treat, but at least it’s a little bit better for your waistline…right?

Well, if you’re extra concerned about this cocktail’s fattening effects, here’s a sneaky suggestion: add Tribe’s CBD oil. Believe it or not, some studies suggest CBD may help keep you slim. While CBD oil is no excuse for regular exercise, it couldn’t hurt to mix a dropperful into your strawberry daiquiri.

CBD Strawberry Daiquiri Recipe

Not only are berries delicious, they’re some of the healthiest fruits known to humankind. Study after study shows all berry varieties are loaded with healing compounds like antioxidants, manganese, and vitamin C. In fact, a recent study found that people who ate powdered strawberries every day may have a lower risk of esophageal cancer.

There’s also loads of research linking strawberry consumption to heart health, weight loss, and healthy blood sugar levels. As if that wasn’t enough, strawberries have a relatively low sugar content compared with other fruits. So, even though the strawberry daiquiri may not be a “superfood smoothie,” you could honestly say it has some health advantages!

Ingredients

2 oz white rum

1 ½ oz frozen strawberries

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Mint sprig

Fresh strawberries, optional

Directions

Pour rum, frozen strawberries, lime juice, simple syrup, and Tribe CBD oil in a blender

Blitz until smooth

Pour into a pre-chilled glass

Garnish with mint sprig and fresh strawberries

As we mentioned above, strawberries have a low sugar content compared with many other fruits. So, chances are you’re now wondering which fruits are on the “naughty” end of the sugar spectrum.

Well, luckily for Americans, one of the worst offenders is a fruit you’ve probably never heard of: lychees. Sometimes called “alligator strawberries,” it’s estimated each of these tropical fruits has about 29 g of sugar.

One high-sugar fruit that you’re probably more familiar with is the mango. While this fruit has many nutritious compounds like vitamin A, it also has about 23 grams of sugar in every cup.

Other high-sugar fruits you should eat in moderation include cherries, pineapples, oranges, and pears.

