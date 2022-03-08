Take a Tour of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Stars Tammy and Amy’s Homes: See Inside Their Shared Duplex and More

1000-Lb. Sisters stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman (née Slaton) have been focused on their own life paths after Amy moved out of their shared duplex in Kentucky.

Tammy, for her part, has been at a weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio after their brother Chris Combs revealed she shed 115 pounds on the season 3 finale.

Meanwhile, Amy has been preparing her new place for baby No. 2 after announcing that she and husband Michael Halterman are expecting another son in July 2022, a big change that led Amy to put her fitness goals on pause. The pair are currently parents of son Gage, whom they welcomed in November 2020.

In Touch previously confirmed that Amy purchased a new home in the city of Morganfield for $37,000, a short drive away from Dixon, Kentucky, where Amy still resides in her part of their former one-story duplex. Amy lived on the right side while Tammy used to reside on the left side.

During a January episode, Amy talked to Tammy about her choice to move while explaining why she didn’t want to plan for any future trips.

“I just made an offer on a house, and they accepted it,” Amy told Tammy about her choice to relocate to a four-bedroom place near a local park. “So, we’re going to move soon.”

“Gage has his own room, he ain’t gotta sleep in the kitchen. I got [an] office, a spare bedroom. It’s got a huge laundry room, a kitchen, a big ass dining room,” Amy continued, noting she wanted somewhere to call her “own.”

Although Tammy gave Amy her blessing, Amy said that she knew it would be an adjustment for her sibling.

“Tammy might not admit it, but she wants me to stick around because she’s scared of being by herself,” she said in a confessional. “Last time, she was alone by herself, she ended up with pneumonia and ended up on life support. But I still gotta do what’s right for my family. Gage comes before Tammy.”

Now that Amy has moved into her new place, Tammy is also welcoming a new chapter herself amid hopes the Slaton sisters will return for more episodes.

“I’d love to give you a weight loss update, but you’re going to have to wait until season 4 comes out. Sorry!” Tammy said in a February 28 TikTok video. “Just know that I’m staying on track and things are looking up.”

Scroll through the photos below to see Tammy and Amy’s homes.