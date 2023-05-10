Major milestone. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton was seen walking without the help of her walker in new photos.

Tammy, 36, was ​spotted entering and exiting a gas station in Indiana during a trip with her brother, Chris Combs, in photos taken on May 4.

The reality star – who was previously in a wheelchair – confidently walked through the parking lot in a gray sweater and black pants. She also wore a nasal cannula, which is a medical device that provides supplemental oxygen therapy to people who have lower oxygen levels.

In addition to making a quick detour at the gas station, Tammy spent the day running errands at Sam’s Club and stopped at Starbucks to enjoy a frappuccino with whipped cream.

Tammy was photographed walking on her own just one day after she shared a video of herself on TikTok shopping at her niece Hayley’s clothing boutique. In the clip, the TLC personality walked up to the counter and placed several items of clothing before her family member rang her up.

The Kentucky native has been seen out and about amid her impressive weight loss journey.

After making her reality TV debut in January 2020, fans have watched Tammy ​struggle with her weight and even end up in a medically induced coma after a major health scare.

At the time, her sister Amanda Halterman explained that Tammy’s lungs had given out and the family was “facing making funeral arrangements.”

Tammy later admitted that she didn’t “remember any” of what happened before she went into the coma. “I completely blacked out,” she recalled during a season 4 confessional. “I woke up a week later in the hospital on life support.”

However, she has turned her life around and dropped nearly half of her body weight in order to qualify for weight loss surgery.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” Tammy said about her weight loss said during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Even though the show is currently on hiatus, Tammy has continued to update fans about her fitness journey via social media.

Tammy was spotted standing without her wheelchair as she posed for photos with her sister Amy Slaton and friends in April.

“Had a blast last night,” Amy, 35, wrote alongside a series of photos shared via Instagram on April 30. “Totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys … can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all!!!”