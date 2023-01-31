A star-studded occasion! After attending the Sundance Film Festival, celebrities headed to TAO’s Park City pop-up over the weekend.

Stars including Jason Momoa, Meagan Good, Julianne Hough and Phoebe Dynevor kicked off the celebration on Friday, January 20. The night started with a performance by DJ Pee Wee and guests were then treated to an exclusive performance by DJ Diplo.

Courtesy of TAO Park City

On Saturday, January 21, the lineup featured guest DJ Mel Debarge who was later joined by Tiffany Haddish, who performed her new song “Look Like.” Nicholas Braun, Bella Thorne, Adam Lambert and Tessa Thompson were in attendance at the special event.

The exclusive event – which took place at Utah Film Studio – included fun winter activities for guests to participate in such as TAO Ski Lifts, a Casamigos ice luge and Whispering Angel heated outdoor igloos.

Throughout the night, celebrities and VIPs were served Heineken, White Claws and bottle service from Belvedere. VIPs, such as Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer, were also able to use luxury shuttles provided by Acura.

Courtesy of TAO Park City

Some other attendees of the weekend included Angela Trimbur, AnnaSophia Robb, Debby Ryan, Cory Hardrict and Zoey Deutch.

Tao Group Hospitality – run by co-CEO’s Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss – has continued to draw celebrities to their over 70 branded restaurants and nightclubs, including their annual Sundance Film Festival pop-up.

However, due to the cancellation of the festival because of COVID-19, this is the first year since 2019 that Tao Group Hospitality has had the chance to host their infamous event.

“There’s nowhere else to go late at night. We fill a specific void,” Tepperberg explained to Billboard in 2017. “People don’t want to go home at 1 a.m. They want to hang out; they want to do business. We host influential and well-connected people.”

Over the past couple of decades, TAO Park City’s pop-up has attracted tons of high-profile guests including Pharell, Maroon 5, 50 Cent, Zoe Kravitz and Lil Jon.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival – the first in-person festival since 2020 – started on Thursday, January 19 and ends on Saturday, January 29. The program will feature some anticipated films such as Brooke Shield’s documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, Fair Play which stars Dynevor and Michael J. Fox’s Still.

“We were so excited to come back to Tao Park City after 2 years,” Tao Group Hospitality CMO Pavan Pardasani says. “Our weekend long pop-up meant VIPs and guests who were in town had a place to mingle, unwind and enjoy surprise performances. This year’s celebration did not disappoint and we look forward to coming back next year.”