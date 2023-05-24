Taylor Lautner Transformed From Teen Heartthrob to Hollywood Hunk! See Photos of Him Then and Now

Growing up in the public eye! Taylor Lautner starred as one of the title characters in his breakout role, the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Years later, he became a total heartthrob following his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight movies, which spanned from 2008 until 2012.

“To be honest, I’m pretty scared because whenever I finish filming a movie and I go home and just have time to relax, I wake up and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do today?'” Taylor told MTV News in April 2011 about the Twilight film series coming to an end. “It’s so weird not having to wake up at 5 a.m., go to work, come back. It’s a weird feeling, so I’m excited but also a little nervous. I might go a little crazy.”

Following the fame brought on by the film series, the actor had nabbed a ton of roles and, eventually, took a brief break from acting.

“I don’t think it was a conscious decision, but it made sense for me at that time in my life,” he told People in January 2022. “I started acting from when I was a child, and it was kind of nonstop until I was in my early to mid twenties.”

Before getting cast in more movies, Taylor explained to the publication that he “wanted to take a step back and enjoy life,” which led to him meeting his now-fiancée, Taylor Dome. The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and announced their engagement in November 2021.

“How I knew [she was The One], it was just like, she’s the best person,” the Abduction star explained to Extra in January 2022. “She’s just, she’s my best friend … I strive to be more like her every day, and that’s how I knew.”

Aside from gearing up to plan a wedding, the Michigan native has also officially returned to the acting world with the Netflix movie Home Team — his first role since 2016. But even though he’s grown up, the actor will never forget his Twilight days, especially since the film series is becoming popular among a new generation thanks to streaming services.

“It definitely feels full circle and it’s like sort of nostalgic … A lot of it was like Twi-mom attention the last like few years and now all of a sudden we’re getting like the teenagers again because they’re just starting to see it for the first time,” Taylor explained while talking with Extra. “It reminds me a little bit of what it was like a decade ago.”

