Truce? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry publicly apologized to her former costar Jenelle Evans in a lengthy statement amid their ongoing feud.

“I would tag, but I’m blocked,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Friday, April 8, which featured a lengthy message that she penned for Jenelle, 30.

“After seeing this week’s episode, I wanted to address my storyline because I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” Kailyn began. “With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them.”

“I’ve been very open about the fact that I know my life is in the public eye, and sometimes, people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved,” Kailyn continued. “This was one of those times that [sic] I was extremely hurt, and I still wish I would have been able to announce my pregnancy on my own terms. All in all, no one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The MTV personality’s statement comes just three days after a recent Teen Mom 2 episode aired on Tuesday, April 5. Kailyn revealed to castmate Leah Messer that her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, Vee Rivera, admitted to her that she was the one who told Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin about her pregnancy with her son Lux, whom she shares with her other ex Chris Lopez.

In addition to Lux, Kailyn also shares son Creed with Chris, whereas she and Javi share son Lincoln together. Kailyn and Javi were married from 2012 to 2017.

“Basically what happened was, like, a couple months ago, Javi and I got into a huge fight and he didn’t want me talking about him on my podcast with Vee, and he basically alluded to her being deceitful,” Kailyn told Leah, 29, in the Tuesday, April 5, episode.

The Pennsylvania native recalled to Leah that she “texted [Vee] and Javi in a group text” and “[she] said whatever it is, like, lay it all out there.”

“So, Vee comes into my office and she’s like, ‘You know, I told Javi about your pregnancy with Lux.’ … Javi told me that back four years ago, Vee hit him up on social media and was like, ‘I’m tired of you looking stupid, I’ll tell you everything. Let’s meet up.’ So they met up in Target parking lot in the night and she told him about Lux.”

Kailyn concluded that Vee “didn’t just leak [her] pregnancy,” but she also “told him – which is a complete lie – that [her] miscarriage with him may not have been his.”

The Pride Over Pity author shared the dramatic revelation amid her and Jenelle’s long-term feud, which has been going on for several years. Any sign of a permanent reconciliation figuratively — and literally — went up in flames in October 2018 when the North Carolina native shared an Instagram video of her burning a box of Pothead haircare products that Kailyn had sent to her. Jenelle even alleged that Kailyn was “super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show” in her caption.

Meanwhile, Kailyn has been busy with other duties these days, as she built a new house for herself and her children. The reality TV star exclusively opened up to In Touch about the project in December 2021.

“This is the house that I built from the ground up, by myself with no man next to me,” she said at the time. “Just by myself, for my kids. I’m hoping that we set … real roots and [make] traditions in the new house.”