‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Weight Loss Photos: See Her Progress

Kailyn Lowry has been working toward her fitness goals, and fans are impressed with her weight loss transformation after seeing the latest photos of the Teen Mom 2 star.

On February 21, the “Coffee Convos” host dropped jaws in photos she shared from inside her new Delaware “dream home,” which she recently moved into after almost a year of construction.

“I still cannot get over these beauties @hillbuilditcreations really nailed it and executed the vision custom 9-[foot] for my home office,” Kailyn captioned two pics showing herself wearing a fitted blank tank top and matching bottoms.

Fellow Teen Mom stars and fans were impressed after seeing her slim figure and many gushed over her progress in the comments. 16 & Pregnant alum Nikkole Ledda wrote, “You look so tiny compared to them! Beautiful!” Meanwhile, another social media user replied, “OK nice shelves but you look snatched!”

Kailyn has kept it real about her hardships throughout the process, revealing that at times, she has felt less motivated.

Back in September 2021, the Pride Over Pity author posted a video of herself working out via Instagram Stories, going for a mile walk and doing 35-minutes of cardio to build up a sweat. She tried to be compassionate with herself “now knowing I have PCOS,” (polycystic ovary syndrome), which can often make losing weight an uphill battle.

The longtime MTV personality became a mom of four in August 2020 with the arrival of her fourth son, Creed, who is her second child with ex Chris Lopez. The former flames also share son Lux, whom they welcomed in August 2017. Plus, she has son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.

In December 2021, Kailyn revealed that she was trying to stay on track with her fitness plan even though she wasn’t feeling her best. By that point, she had already shed 12 pounds and was reminding herself to still celebrate her “small victories.”

“[I] went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today,” she said via Instagram Stories at the time. “I cried when I started the workout. Literally, [I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

“Wanting to lose weight has been a struggle for me since probably 2016. I really struggled,” the reality star continued. “Sending all the good vibes to everyone who wants to be the best version of themself [and] is struggling getting to the gym or whatever it may be.”

