Life in the fast lane! Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer enjoyed an adorable car ride with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, just one week after purchasing their new house, which In Touch exclusively confirmed he owns.

The MTV personality, 29, shared a selfie video to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 7, in which she playfully zoomed in and out of her face, then panned the camera over to capture her beau, 25, sitting next to her. In the moment, Leah donned a white baseball cap, pink T-shirt and silver hoop earrings, while Jaylan rocked a plain white tee.

Their outing comes four days after the happy couple shared Leah’s daughters’ reactions to the brand-new home that Jaylan surprised Leah with earlier.

“Here is the girls’ reaction to seeing the house for the first time!!” the reality TV star captioned an Instagram post on Monday, April 4, featuring a montage video of her three daughters’ excitement over their new abode.

“I can’t explain the love and happiness we all share together and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much we’ve grown and where we are at today on TV,” Leah continued. “I thank God everyday for blessing my family and continuing to bless us. I really cant wait to see what the next chapter has in store for us. We’re beyond excited to get started decorating every room in this house and making so many memories. I’m so in love with us!”

Leah shares Aliannah “Ali” Simms with ex Jeremy Calvert, and Aleeah “Gracie” Simms and Adalynn “Addie” Calvert with other ex Corey Simms.

On Friday, April 1, the U.S. Army officer revealed that he had bought a new beautiful, spacious home to the shock of his girlfriend.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” Jaylan wrote via Instagram that day. “Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

He added, “We deserve this! You deserve this!” in his heartfelt caption, along with his hope for their future together as a couple.

“I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families,” Jaylan continued. “This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

The Teen Mom alum and the former NASA employee officially started dating in August 2021. One month later, the couple became Instagram official. Their romance has been featured throughout season 11 of Teen Mom 2, and by the looks of things, it seems the lovebirds’ relationship had already grown serious before they got their first home together. On March 9, Leah exclusively opened up to In Touch about whether she saw herself marrying Jaylan.

“I don’t know,” she said at the time. “I mean, I’m open to marriage, but I’m also taking this slow.”