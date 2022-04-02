New abode! Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer’s boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, bought her a new house just six months after going Instagram official.

“Proud to be a first-time homeowner!” the U.S. Army officer, 25, captioned an Instagram carousel post on Friday, April 1. “I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home. Surprise! @leahmesser. I’m proud of you for selling your first home, and so, I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home.”

In the first photo, Jaylan held up a sign that spelled out the word “Sold,” whereas the reality TV star, 29, flaunted a smaller plaque that read, “We said ‘yes’ to the address!’”

The second slide featured a sweet video of the pair standing in the doorway, with Jaylan handing Leah the key. The lovebirds then shared a warm embrace after they walked into the hallway.

“We deserve this! You deserve this!” Jaylan added in his post. “I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! For most people, these are special moments you remember the most — and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true.”

While Leah and Jaylan’s adorable moment was certainly memorable for them, both also teased fans that they’d be sharing her three daughters’ reactions to the new home soon.

“STAY TUNED FOR THE GIRLS’ REACTION!” the Charlotte, North Carolina, native wrote in his caption. Meanwhile, Leah shared a video via her Instagram Stories that day, also inviting her followers to wait for the moment her daughters see the house. The clip showed the MTV personality sitting in the passenger seat of a car as her beau drove, with her daughters Aliannah “Ali” Simms, Aleeah “Gracie” Simms and Adalynn “Addie” Calvert.

Leah shares Addie, 9, with ex Jeremy Calvert and Gracie, 12, and Ali, 12, with her other ex Corey Simms.

Last month, the 16 & Pregnant alum opened up to the former NASA employee for the first time about her children in a Teen Mom 2 episode that aired on March 22, and In Touch obtained an exclusive sneak peek.

The preview revealed Leah giving Jaylan a tour of her former home, and she explained why she wanted to be transparent with him about her personal life as their romance started heating up.

“I like you, and because we’re trying to get to know each other, I’m trying to be vulnerable and honest and get to know you more,” the Hope, Grace, & Faith author told him. “I don’t drop this stuff onto anyone. Just telling you about my kids, that’s all. I love them. They’re my life.”

Jaylan then thanked her for her honesty and said he was “really excited to meet ‘em.”

He added, “Hopefully we get to that point where I can meet them.”

In Leah’s confessional, she noted all the qualities that attract her to Jaylan.

“There’s so much about Jaylan that I feel like that feels different,” Leah began. “He just is connected in a way that I’ve never experienced with someone else. It’s like he gets it. The biggest thing that I was anxious about is just him not having kids and me having not just one kid, but three kids and a child with special needs and him just being understanding of that and I think he was really receptive. He’s a good listener, he’s compassionate.”

Scroll down to see photos of Leah and Jaylan’s brand-new home!