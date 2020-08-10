Boy Mom! See Photos of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Son Creed

Baby bliss! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is officially a mom of boys after welcoming baby No. 4, a son named Creed, on July 30, 2020. In the few weeks after his birth, she gave fans their first glimpses of her little boy, but she was careful not to post a photo of his face.

During a Q&A session with fans on August 8, Kail explained why she hasn’t revealed her new son’s face on social media. “Honestly, he has some swelling still and his eye is bruised from delivery,” she told a fan. She promised that “once that all subsides” she’ll share even more photos.

Kail also shared other details from her labor and delivery, which was different from her others because she opted for a home birth. “It was an experience I’m very thankful for,” she responded to a fan, adding that she will share the full birth story in an upcoming episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.”

Another fan asked Kail about the differences she sees between Creed and his big brother Lux, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. “This baby is literally the complete opposite of Lux,” Kail said. One of the big differences between Lux when he was a baby and Creed is Lux had more hair at the time of his birth than his little brother.

The Delaware resident also compared the length of time it took her to birth her four sons — as she also shares Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. It took Kail 13 hours to birth Isaac, 16 hours for Lincoln, 90 minutes for Lux and “about nine” hours for Creed. She added that Lincoln and baby No. 4 were her biggest babies — Lincoln weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces at birth and Creed weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Even though the Pride Over Pity author seems to be soaking up all of the special newborn moments with the family’s latest addition, she proved her clapback game is still strong. When one fan claimed Creed is “not Chris’ baby,” she responded, “You can pay for the paternity test if you would like me to prove it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kailyn’s son Creed!