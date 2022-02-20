Beautiful inside and out! Teen Mom 2 fans praised Kailyn Lowry after she flaunted her weight loss in a new photo.

“Love this couple so much,” the reality star, 29, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, February 19. She posted next to friends Kyle and Audrey Hill, with son Lux Russell Lowry hugging his mommy and smiling for the camera. Upon noticing her figure, multiple fans swarmed the comments section under her post.

“Looking good!” one fan commented. “Kail, you look amazing!” another wrote, whereas a different commenter added, “Girl, you look so beautiful and fit.”

The MTV personality has previously opened up about her weight loss journey. In September 2021, Kailyn revealed she was getting back into shape when she posted a video via her Instagram Stories, going for a mile walk and doing 35-minutes of cardio exercise with friends. She mentioned she wanted to give herself some time to reach her physical goals “now knowing I have PCOS,” (polycystic ovary syndrome). The condition can make weight loss more challenging.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

However, her journey wasn’t easy, as she later mentioned how difficult it was to motivate herself to work out.

“[I] went to the gym today. [I] did not want to go to the gym today,” an emotional Kailyn admitted in December 2021, via Instagram Stories. “I cried when I started the workout. Literally[, I was] so overwhelmed. Then I did the workout, and I cried when I was done.”

The Pride Over Pity author previously made a pact with herself to become stronger after the birth of her fourth child, Creed Romello, in July 2020. Kailyn shares sons Creed, 1, and Lux, 4, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, son Lincoln, 8, with ex Javi Marroquin and son Isaac, 12, with ex Jo Rivera.

Amid her weight loss journey, the mom of four also had her sights set on moving into her new Delaware home, which she officially started living in with her kids on Tuesday, February 15. She previously told In Touch that constructing her house from the ground up was her “biggest accomplishment” of 2021.

“It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and never did,” she said in December 2021. “And then I finally did it.”

But the road was still a difficult one, since building a brand-new home comes with its difficulties. “I thought I was going to have fun during this process and want to do it way more,” she added, before mentioning that she “realized I hated every single step of the way. It was not a fun time.”

Nevertheless, the Teen Mom 2 cast member took pride in knowing that she worked on the project “by myself with no man next to me,” while also mentioning that it was “for my kids.”

“I’m hoping that we set … real roots and traditions in the new house,” Kailyn said. “Despite the pandemic — I have to be thankful for all of the good moments. I don’t have anything to complain about.”