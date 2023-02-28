Calling it quits? Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) haven’t always had the easiest relationship, and the father of three sparked split rumors by sharing a cryptic post that seemingly referred to their marriage via Instagram. Keep scrolling to find out if Ryan and Mackenzie are still together and get details about their relationship.

When Did Mackenzie Edwards File for Divorce?

Mackenzie filed for divorce from husband Ryan on February 27, 2023, according to online records viewed by Life & Style. She was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of the pair’s two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the news.

Ryan Edwards Hinted at Divorce for Months

Ryan seemingly revealed that he and Mackenzie are headed toward divorce when he made his return to Instagram after a nearly five-year absence on January 29, 2023.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by Ryan read, which has since been deleted.

The MTV alum captioned the image, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

After Ryan shared the post on his own profile, he went to Mackenzie’s profile to comment under a photo she previously shared of the pair in July 2022.

“Take wife down off this,” he commented. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ryan wasn’t done, adding, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

While the original post was taken down, Ryan seemingly doubled down on his claims that Mackenzie cheated on him in a February 9 Instagram post.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really,” he wrote alongside a photo of Mackenzie wearing a leather jacket and flashing her bare chest.

The metal fabricator later changed his Instagram bio to read, “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u [sic].”

Ryan was arrested the following day and charged with violating a protective order after allegedly threatening his wife.

Mackenzie told authorities that she and her husband have a “history of domestic violence issues,” according to the legal documents obtained by Life & Style.

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan said during a recorded phone conversation with Mackenzie. “I’ll take the f–king ass whooping.”

The former reality star then told Ryan that she no longer wanted to be with him. “Yeah I hear you, but you … look … I guess you didn’t hear me,” he replied. “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Days after Ryan was released for jail, Mackenzie returned to social media to share an affirmation about needing “God’s help.”

“Just because I carry it well, doesn’t mean it’s not heavy,” she shared via her Instagram Story on February 16. “I need to call and seek His name every day.”

Three days later, Ryan once again changed his Instagram bio. “Just hurt,” he wrote alongside a bandaged heart emoji.

Ryan and Mackenzie did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Do ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Share Kids?

The duo share son Jagger and daughter Stella. Meanwhile, Ryan is the father to son Bentley with his ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie shares son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

How Long Have ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Been Together?

Ryan and Mackenzie met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and had a whirlwind romance.

The couple’s relationship was documented on Teen Mom OG, including their dramatic wedding ceremony in 2017. Before the couple exchanged vows, fans watched Ryan – who has battled with drug addiction over the years – drive while under the influence on the way to the ceremony.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie said of her new husband during a June 2017 episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

After the episode aired, Ryan revealed he had entered rehab for substance abuse.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” the Tennessee native said at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

The pair remained on the show until the season 9 reunion, which aired in April 2021. During the special, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, got into a yelling match with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitation for Bentley.

Following the heated fight, all of the Edwards family members were fired from the show.