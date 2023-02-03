Slay! Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer showed off her incredible body in a sparkly bikini top and thong during a night out with friends following her split from former fiancé Jaylan Mobley.

The video, which Leah, 30, shared via Instagram on Friday, February 3, showed her twirling in her bedazzled bikini top paired with the matching high-waisted sheer miniskirt. She completed the look with a sparkly black thong with ties on both sides and heels. The reality star then posed on a gold throne as Taylor Swift’s “…Ready For It?” played over the video.

Courtesy of Leeshia Lee/A Shot of Lee Photography

“Part 1 [at The Fab House] with [Nicole Stegall],” Leah wrote alongside a video of her rocking the daring look. “It’s always a great time with you all! If you’re ever in the area you have to make a stop by The Fab House.”

The West Virginia native has been enjoying being single since her split from Jaylan in October 2022. Just four days prior, she donned yet another sheer ensemble as she and her bestie Nicole attended Carnaval 2023 in Charleston, West Virginia.

“About last night: We had a lot of fun celebrating a great cause. Everything was so blue and beautiful. Great event!” she captioned a series of photos of herself in a blue floor-length gown shared via Instagram on Monday, January 30.

The MTV personality and the U.S. Army Officer called it quits just two months after getting engaged during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” they said in a joint statement to In Touch at the time. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other.”

Leah – who shares 13-year-old twin daughters Aleeah and Aliannah with ex Corey Simms, as well as daughter Adalynn with ex Jeremy Calvert – opened up about their split to Dr. Drew Pinsky during the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion in December 2022.

“A breakup sucks. I’m hurt, I’m sad, but I’m also not going to fall victim to my circumstances. So I’m gonna move forward. I’m gonna go through the emotions. I’m gonna get through it,” she said. “At the end of the day, we all have a story to tell. We’re in a great place and honestly, sometimes love looks like letting go. I love Jaylan wholeheartedly. But I think letting go is the best thing for us.”