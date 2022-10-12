Hot mama! Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer has proven that she knows how to rock a bikini.

While the reality star has been open about her personal life over the years during her appearances on MTV, she also hasn’t been shy about flaunting her figure on social media.

In July 2021, Leah reflected on how her body has changed after giving birth to three daughters and revealed that she has decided to embrace her stretch marks.

After admitting she considered getting a tummy tuck and other cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance, Leah said she’s ultimately learned to love her curves. ​​

“All of these I’ve told myself far too many times. But why? Is it social media? Is it the century we’re in? Is this society conforming to the ideology that we have to meet a certain criteria of perfection eternally? What is it? Why do we tell ourselves these things?” she wrote at the time. “It seems far too often that I see or hear of women speaking so negative over their bodies/appearance. & I say all of this because – it genuinely breaks my heart and I want you to know that you’re not alone. I pray that every woman out there knows that YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL despite anything your mind, society, or anyone else’s comments might try to convince you‼”

Leah is the proud mother to twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, and daughter Adalynn with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

In August 2022, the TV personality revealed that she had become engaged to Jaylan Mobley during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica. However, the engagement was short-lived and they announced their split that October.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship,” the pair, who moved into a new house together in April, said in a joint statement to Life & Style. “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends.”

Keep scrolling to see her hottest bikini photos.