Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia Is a Teenager Now! See Photos of Her Over the Years

They grow up so fast! Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia Abraham, has matured beautifully over the years since her mama first welcomed her in February 2009, as her pregnancy was documented on season 1 of 16 and Pregnant.

Sophia, whom Farrah shares with late boyfriend Derek Underwood, is a trendy youngster now and she likes to show how much she’s grown on social media. The former Teen Mom star gives her some leeway every now and then when it comes to style choices.

The teenager likes to show off her stunning purple hair color on her Instagram page every now and then, such as when she attended a wedding as a flower girl in February 2022. Not only that, but Sophia even got a septum piercing for her 13th birthday earlier that month, which she proudly flaunted in an Instagram video on February 23.

“I got my septum piercing for my birthday!!” Sophia wrote. “I am so happy with how it turned out!

Her reality TV mommy then praised her daughter in the comments section, writing, “SOPHIA THE FIRST. The first 13-year-old in the family to get a septum piercing! Birthday wish come true! Happy memories! Love you! Epic 13!”

While the brave teenager was happy with her new jewelry, Farrah faced criticism for allowing her daughter to get a piercing. But the Nebraska native didn’t let the trolls bother her, as she quickly defended herself in an interview with TMZ four days later.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah explained on February 27 of that year. “We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy and I covered those bases.”

She then congratulated her daughter and wished her “the best in her teen years.”

“And if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her,” Farrah added. “If she doesn’t, that’s awesome too … I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo, but I’m happy to support her on her birthday.”

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time Farrah faced criticism for her parenting choices. In August 2020, several social media followers slammed her for including then-preteen Sophia in a skincare regimen video, and for letting her have long, manicured fingernails. However, the My Teenage Dream Ended author stood her ground.

“Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of,” she exclusively told In Touch that month.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Sophia over the years.