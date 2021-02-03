Many ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have Multiple Jobs — See What Kailyn, Chelsea and Maci Do for a Living

We all know the ladies of the Teen Mom franchise like to promote brands, like Blue Apron, on their social media. But there are other ways the stars like to earn a little extra income outside of those MTV checks. That’s right, we’re talking about their many side hustles.

Because none of the moms (or their husbands) have average 9 to 5 jobs, they all fill their schedules with an odd assortment of side gigs. And we’re not exaggerating when we say “odd.” Farrah Abraham, for example, went from selling sex toys and writing erotic novels to once owning a frozen yogurt shop.

“I just really love business,” Farrah, 28, said back in 2016. Sadly, that shop is reportedly “closed” on Yelp. You win some, you lose some!

Just because these ladies star on a reality show, does not mean their financial future is completely taken care of. Maci McKinney (née Bookout) opened up about the experience in her 2015 book, Bulletproof, which scored her a spot on the New York Times‘ bestsellers list.

“Reality TV can make you very famous,” she explained in her memoir. “Everyone knows your name and talks about you, but there’s no red-carpet prestige or glamorous piles of money.”

She added, “People immediately think you’re a high-end celebrity and you travel the world and have a mansion and so much money and all these other things they associate with having your face on television.”

That being said, many Teen Mom stars start their own side hustles because they recognize reality TV fame can be fleeting. Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra have been on the franchise for over a decade and said their kids are “set for life financially” thanks to their earnings from MTV.

“College is paid for and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing,” Tyler said during an appearance on “The Awesome Dad Show” podcast. “Each of our children has trust funds that money goes into and they can’t touch … I have so much confidence and peace in how we’re raising my children … They will be humble and will know the sacrifices we made.”

Below, see what the rest of the Teen Mom ladies are doing when they’re not filming for their various reality TV shows.