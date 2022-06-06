New romance! Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham was seen kissing a mystery man during a date on Friday, June 3.

Farrah, 31, showed affection for her date while leaning in to give him a kiss during dinner at Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood. The former TV personality stunned in a green maxi dress, while the mystery man dressed casually in a black T-shirt and dark jeans. He further concealed his identity by wearing sunglasses during the outing.

Before the reality star’s new romance, Farrah dated Derek Underwood, Simon Saran, John Parra, Marcel Kaminstein and Daniel Alvarez.

In 2019, Farrah – who is the mother to 13-year-old daughter Sophia with Derek – gave insight into what she looks for in a boyfriend. “What am I looking for in a partner? I would say a partner who is well-rounded, loves my daughter and loves dogs,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Just a good, fun, outgoing person. I’m sure all of us who are single, which there are so many of us, are looking for a great human being. But there’s very few.”

Derek tragically died in a car accident when Farrah was pregnant in 2008.

Farrah also revealed she wasn’t in a rush to have more kids at the time of the interview. “Sophia really hopes that she gets a brother or sister. I just hope I meet a human who’s great enough to do that with,” she said. “But I’m in no rush. I’m OK being married to myself at this point.”

MTV viewers first met the Nebraska native on the debut season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She went on to star on Teen Mom and the spinoff Teen Mom OG. Farrah left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after an episode captured her tense conversation with producer Morgan J. Freeman, in which he called her “difficult” and gave her an ultimatum between continuing her role on the series or working in the adult film industry. The TV personality chose to leave the franchise and has since been busy pursuing other career paths.

Farrah made her return to the franchise with a brief cameo on the spinoff Teen Mom: Family Reunion. However, the comeback didn’t last long, and she left after getting into numerous fights with the show’s other stars.

