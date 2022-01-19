Words have meaning. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry has revealed she is considering a nose job after mean-spirited commentators dubbed her “Miss Piggy.”

“I went for a consultation for a nose job,” Kailyn, 29, told Vee Rivera on the Tuesday, January 18, episode of their podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” She added, “What I have is called over-rotation.”

An over-rotated nose appears to look slightly turned up. They are typically caused by a person’s genetics or an injury; however, they may occur after a previous rhinoplasty in which too much cartilage has been removed to shorten the nose, causing the tip to turn upward.

Vee, 30, who is married to Kailyn’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, the father of her eldest son, 11-year-old Isaac, immediately opposed the idea of the MTV star receiving the surgery.

“I’m so mad right now. You have such a cute nose,” Vee said, adding that she worried about the surgery possibly going wrong. “[It could change] not just the look, but how you breathe.”

“I hate my nose,” the mom of four replied.

“You know what [the plastic surgeon] said? He said, ‘Miss Piggy-like.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s my nickname,'” Kailyn continued. “The trolls, that’s what they call me. [The doctor] said there’s a way to fix it.”

Kailyn has yet to decide if she wants to move forward with the procedure but informed Vee she is “going to think about it.” The “Coffee Convos” podcast host also added that she really wants a breast reduction and lift, but the doctor informed her that he wouldn’t perform the procedure until she reached her goal weight. Should she lose weight after receiving a lift, it could cause the breast to droop again.

If Kail decides to go forward with the surgery, it will not be her first time under the knife for cosmetic reasons. In 2016, the 16 and Pregnant star received a “mommy makeover” from celebrity plastic surgeon Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer.

Dr. Miami gave Kailyn a Brazilian butt lift, which transfers fat from the stomach into the butt, neck liposuction and a tummy tuck. Kailyn has also received lip injections in the past.

“For years I struggled with eating disorders, and I was extremely self-conscious about my weight,” she shared in her book Hustle and Heart. “I’d committed so thoroughly to working out and maintaining a healthy diet, but it was clear there was only so much I could do to change the shape of my body.”

“My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I’m human,” she continued. “I care how I look. I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head-on. For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”