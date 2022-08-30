Sizzling! Teresa Giudice has revealed that her sex life with new husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas is absolutely on fire, as they make sure to hit the sheets twice daily, even after their romantic Greek honeymoon.

The pair has sex “every day, twice a day definitely,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, confessed during a question and answer session with costar Dolores Catania and Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia on Monday, August 29.

Teresa said the couple do it in the “morning and at night,” but “if he gets me during the day, that too.”

The Bravo star made no bones about the fact that she and Louie, 47, are wildly in love and passionately attracted to each other. “We’re very sexual, and I love it because when you love someone, you wanna be that way with them,” she explained.

“I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth, and I’ll leave it at that,” Tre continued to woops and cheers from the audience before adding, “We’re very hot and steamy, and that’s the way you have to be.”

Teresa gushed about how she picked the perfect husband, sharing, “I’m really so attracted to him and vice versa, and I love every minute of it,” adding, “You have to be, otherwise why would I get married?”

The couple tied the knot on August 6 in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Teresa and Louie then headed to Greece for an ultra-romantic honeymoon, which she documented on her Instagram page with loved-up photos of the new husband and wife.

The country holds plenty of fond memories for the pair, as Louie asked Teresa to marry him while on vacation in Porto Cheli, Greece, in October 2021. His proposal on the beach included red rose petals, candles, fireworks and a large illuminated sign reading “Marry me.” The couple went public with their romance in December 2020, after the RHONJ star revealed the month prior that she had found a new boyfriend following her split from ex-husband Joe Giudice.