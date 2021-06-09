This post was sponsored by Dateflare, visit dateflare.com for more dating site reviews and research.

Sometimes you don’t want a commitment or the hassle of going on dates – you just want pure no-strings-attached sex.

We can help with that!

Whether you’re a man, woman, LGBTQ+, or anything else, here we have the 23 best hookup sites for you that are proven to work with a strong reputation.

Let’s go!

First Look at the Top 10:

Biggest adult dating site – AdultFriendFinder Easy hookups with no strings attached – Ashley Madison Like Tinder but only hookups – PURE Dating site for cosmic personalities – Nuit 5 times more women than men – Seeking Arrangement International hookups – Blendr Fast local hookups – CasualSexOnly Best free hookup app – Tinder Hookup app designed for threesomes – Feeld Free hookup site for kinks and fetishes – Fetlife

The Criteria We Used To Find the Very Best Hookup Sites

Free use – We chose the best hookup sites that offer free sign-up and allow you to have access to essential features before you may opt to pay for more additional features.

Success rate – Some websites will have you wait for ages before you get a hookup. We looked and chose reputable and well-geared sites to help you easily land a hookup.

Security features – You’ve heard stories of dating sites putting people in danger. We looked up those with dependable built-in security features for you… just in case!

Features – Many apps offer non-interesting options to find you a match. For you, we chose those with additional features like filter options, preferences, and kinks for a better shot.

User reviews – We checked app store reviews, testimonials, and forum discussions and chose the best adult dating sites with the highest average review for each category.

The Best Hookup Apps and Websites Reviewed

1. AdultFriendFinder – Biggest Hookup Dating Site

Pros

All about sex

Very active network

Live stream erotic content

Many communication options

Cons

Too many ads

Unappealing user interface

Founded in 1996, Adult Friend Finder currently boasts an active user network of 108 million users (80% men 20% women), most between 18-24.

Well, the user base is about thrice Canada’s current population on a dating app. So you don’t have to worry about getting matches.

For regular use, you are offered a search filter tool to narrow down suggested users, amongst other features like:

Live streams

Hotlist – add other users to show extra interest

Blogs – your homepage

Although there is a free membership, you can opt for a monthly subscription from $39.95 – $19.95 to access more communication features.

Adult Friend Finder payment options include:

Bank transfers

Credit/debit card

Mobile phone

If you’re looking for somewhere to wet your whistle, AFF is a brilliant place to start. With a huge user base and a clear sex-based theme, there’s no ambiguity here – everybody wants sex.

2. Ashley Madison – Best Hookup Site for No Strings Attached Sex

Pros

Free for women

Great security features

Has a panic button

Good reputation

Cons

No auto matching

Ads are common

Launched in 2002, Ashley Madison currently has about 60 million global users and operates on a no strings attached policy. So you won’t have to worry about that WHAT-ARE-WE-NOW? text.

Ashley Madison has a balanced 1: 1.13 female to male ratio with an age range of 18-35, so there are high chances you might get laid.

You can call, chat, send winks, and there are other additional privacy features if you would like some anonymity.

Ashley Madison is free to use for women, however, you’ll have to buy credits from $44 to message women if you’re a man.

Ashley Madison payment options:

Credit card

Paypal

3. PURE – Like Tinder but Only Hookups

Pros

Free for women

Pleasant user interface

Unlimited free messaging

Cons

1 hour limit to text a match

No matching algorithm

Launched in 2014, PURE caters to people seeking instant sexual adventures.

63% of its users are women against 37% men, so you have a good chance at getting laid – especially if you’re a man.

The site offers you a 1-hour limit to initiate a chat with a compatible user before your profile self-destructs. That’s how much they insist on you getting a fast hookup.

Like, really fast.

You can also send a geo-request to find potential matches near you.

The site is free for women. However, as a man, you can opt for a monthly subscription after the free trial from 29.99 to access more anonymity features and send geo-requests.

PURE verifies photos to help remove fake accounts/bots.

4. Nuit – Casual Dating Site for Cosmic Personalities

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly

Pleasant interface

Has a mobile app

Cons

No matching system

Pointless if you don’t believe in cosmic personalities

Launched in 2017, Nuit seeks to match users using the compatibility of their cosmic personalities (star signs). The majority user base is aged between 18-24, most of them female users.

The site works by making cosmic personality traits for you from your birthday details and generates a personalized astrology chart, giving you and other users instant talking points to discuss.

Oh, and it’s 100% free!

The dating site does not pick or suggest potential matches for you; it gives you guidelines to find compatible users. That could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on the kind of person you are!

5. Seeking – Best Hookup Site for Sugar Dates

Pros

Quick sign up

5 times more women than men

Mutual benefits

Simple interface

Cons

Expensive

Lengthy income verification process

Launched in 2006, Seeking currently boasts 20 million global users, most between 25-34. However, there are many older men on the site who want to be sugar daddies to younger women.

If you have preferences for a sugar daddy/mommy/baby; you can narrow it down using the search filter tool.

Yes, even down to body type and net worth.

Both sugar daddies/mommies/babies can use gift cards (to express extra interest) and private photos that only users you choose can view.

You can use a free trial, although you can opt for a monthly subscription for $79.95 to access more profile features.

The hookup app can be used in 7 major languages and verifies photos so you encounter little to no fake accounts/bots.

6. Blendr – Best International Sex Dating Site

Pros

Good verification

Strict safety features

Large user base

Easy to use interface

Cons

Lengthy subscription canceling

Too many pop-ups on the standard account

Launched in 2011, Blendr is a geolocation-based app with a user base of about 250 million (40% women and 60% men) with the majority between ages 25-34.

The hookup app allows you to find nearby users using the GPS function. Others you can use are:

Encounters; you can swipe through profiles like in Tinder

Virtual gifts

You can also have a free membership, however, to send messages you must pay a monthly subscription from $14.99.

Before you start the Blendr experience, the site verifies your account to make sure it is legitimate, in turn reducing fake/bot accounts.

Always a plus!

7. Tinder – Best Free Hookup App for One Night Stands

Pros

Huge user pool

Fully functioning free site

LGBTQ+ friendly

No message limits

Cons

Few users in small towns

100 profile swipe limit every 12 hours

Launched in 2012, Tinder is the Facebook of dating sites – everyone is/was on it. It has a user base of 66 million (72% male and 28% female) most aged between 18-35.

Users browse through profile matches using the classic swipe feature; right to like and left to pass. Other features include:

Near you

Sexual preferences

Like

You can access all the essential Tinder features with a free account with limited likes and 100 swipes. However, for additional features, monthly memberships cost:

Tinder plus – from $9.99

Tinder gold – from $21.99

Tinder platinum – depends on 24-hour region (usually 5 or 6 dollars more than gold)

Tinder uses photo verification to weed out fake/bot accounts, so you’re pretty unlikely to get catfished… but you should always stay vigilant!

8. Feeld – App for Hooking Up With Couples

Pros

Incognito option available

Simple easy to use interface

LGBTQ+ friendly

Relatively small user base

Cons

No desktop version

Facebook registration required

Launched in 2014, Feeld currently has a global user base of over 2 million (40% females and 60% males) with most users aged between 25-34.

The app offers you several features like:

Hide – protects your profile from being seen by Facebook friends

Connecting in the future – when you match with someone you know, you can raincheck

Last seen

Detailed user information

The free version lets you have access to the essential features. If you want more access to privacy and other additional features, a monthly subscription starts from $14.99 with discounts if you opt for a longer subscription.

Feeld verifies accounts linked using Facebook to stop fake accounts, ensuring you have a good experience.

9. Fetlife – Best Free Hookup Site for Fetishes and Kinks

Pros

Active kink community

Has mobile app

Wide features for free users

Active dating community

Cons

Unpleasant website

Very limited free trial

Launched in 2008 for the kink and fetish community, FetLife currently has a global user base of 8 million (25% females 75% males) most aged between 25-34.

You can find users with the same fetishes/kinks as you using an in-depth search filter tool that allows you to narrow down to specifics. You can also post journals, photos, and videos.

Really get people turned on!

You are allowed a free membership, however, you’ll have access to only a few basic and filter features. For an immersive experience, you can opt for a paid membership from $5/month.

You can pay using:

Credit/debit card

Bank transfer

Bitcoin

Direct debit

10. Craigslist Missed Encounters – Best for Casual Encounters

Pros

Easy approval for ad

No registration needed

City search filter tool

Cons

Many fake accounts

Thousands of ads posted in a day

Craigslist Missed Encounters is aimed at giving people second chances to meet people they saw but didn’t really interact with.

So, who is looking for who?

59% of men are looking for women

27% of men are looking for fellow men

13% of the women are looking for a man

1% of women are looking for a fellow woman

The site affords you a space to write and post personal ads. However, after 45 days your ad will disappear. You can filter your ads using towns and cities for a better shot to find who you’re seeking.

It allows for completely 100% free personals.

Your phone number will only be needed to receive a verification code, so you don’t have to worry about your privacy – it won’t be posted in the ad unless you put it there on purpose.

11. Bumble – Best Hookup App for Women

Pros

Quick sign up

Relatively balanced female to male ratio

Many security measures

Easy to use interface

Cons

Men can’t initiate communication

24-hour limit to initiate contact

Launched in 2014, Bumble has 46 million users globally (45% female and 55% male), most aged 18-29.

The site allows you to find matches using the swipe feature. Other features at your disposal include:

Chat

Video call

Voice chat

The main USP of Bumble is that women make the first move – male users cannot message female users first. This stops the inevitable flood of penis photos that women are often inundated with on these apps.

Sigh.

Bumble offers you a free membership although with limited swipes every 24 hours and limited search filter options.

However, for more features, you can subscribe to a paid monthly membership from $14.99 for Boost and $32.99 for premium.

Bumble has zero tolerance towards bullying or hate speech, so hateful profiles are banned from the site. You are also offered a block option to stop undesirable texts.

12. NoStringsAttached.com – Best Online Sex Site for Affairs

Pros

Many privacy features

Intuitive website

Tight security features

Cons

No phone app

Lengthy password changing process

No Strings Attached mostly caters to married people looking to have discreet sexual affairs.

It currently has a user base of over 3 million (30% female and 70% male) with most users aged between 25-44.

The site works by offering you a search tool to find users of your preferences. Among other features offered are:

Cheating tips

Live webcam

Member videos

The site allows you to have a free membership although with limited communication features. For a full-on communication experience, you can subscribe to a paid monthly membership for $29.95.

You won’t be able to customize your password on signing up, as the site uses email verification to eventually protect you from fake/bot accounts.

13. Hinge – Top Hookup App

Pros

Relatively balanced female to male ratio

Matches & conversations don’t expire

Has conversation prompts

Effective matchmaking system

Cons

No photos

Only on the mobile app

Hinged was launched in 2012 and currently has a user base of 15 million globally (45% women and 55% men) most aged between 24-32.

Hinge suggests compatible users by using a matchmaking algorithm. If you want to filter down further to your preferences, you can use the search tool.

Other features are:

Who liked me

We met – you tell the Hinge team how the date went

Video prompts to help you break the ice

A free membership allows you to have up to 10 free matches daily. For unlimited matches, you can pay for a subscription from $9.99.

To beef up security, Hinge has online moderators who review in-app and user reports to help you have a safer online environment when hooking up on the app.

14. Victoria Milan – Best Adult Dating Website for Anonymity

Pros

A panic button

Upholds discretion

Multiple features

Cons

Expensive compared to other dating sites

The mobile app has no panic button

Victoria Milan is a dating app based on highly discreet hookups, so you can comfortably get laid knowing nobody is telling anybody a thing!

The site has a global user pool of 6 million (55% male and 45% female), with most users aged between 25 – 34.

You don’t have to worry about being caught on the wrong foot as VM has a panic button to save you the blushes by signing out of all devices instantly.

Among other features offered are:

Winks

Anonymous blur (to blur pictures)

Although you can have a free membership, for an immersive communication experience you can subscribe for:

$149.97 for 3 months

$239.94 for 6 months

$359.99 for 1 month

All emails are verified during registration to reduce fake/bot profiles. We love to see it.

15. Elite Singles – Best Hookup Dating Website for Educated Professionals

Pros

Good safety tools

Good matchmaking system

Educative blog

Effective customer care

Cons

Lengthy personality test

Expensive compared to other hookup sites

Launched in 2009, Elite Single currently has more than 13 million users globally (43% male 57% female) with most aged 33-50.

The USP of this site is that it matches smart, educated, or just well-to-do business people with others in their own league. If you only want hookups with smart and/or rich people, then look no further!

The site works by giving you a personality test for its matchmaking algorithm to use for suggesting compatible matches for you. You can tweak these using the search filter tool.

Other features include:

Elite Singles Magazine

Upload and view photos

Verified profiles

Although you can have a free membership, for a full interaction you can opt for a paid membership from $59.95.

For you to have a good user experience; ES has in-depth account verification to stop fake accounts and bots from finding their way in.

16. Zoosk – Best Site for Flings

Pros

Huge user base

Good search tool

Quick sign up

Affordable membership options

Cons

Many ads on the free trial

No video chat

Launched in 2007, Zoosk has a current user base of 50 million; 48% of them male and 52% female.

Zoosk works by matching you to compatible users using its “Smart Pick” technology. You can also use features like:

Carousel: swipe feature to browse profiles

Facebook verification

You can use a free membership for basic features and see how the site works.

However, to access communication features you can pay a monthly subscription from $29.95 (It gets cheaper with the more months you commit).

You can pay using;

Discover

PayPal

Mastercard

American express

Zoosk verifies accounts using Facebook and disables fake accounts. Take THAT fake accounts.

17. Alt.com – Best BDSM Hookup Site

Pros

Live chat

Good Privacy options

24/7 phone support

Effective search tool

Cons

Very limited free accounts

User unfriendly mobile phone experience

Alt.com is one of the oldest dating sites, having launched back in 1995. It currently has a user base of over 3 million (20% female and 80% male) most aged between 25-34.

The site is preferred by people seeking to explore BDSM and bondage, as well as other kinks and fetishes that may be seen as taboo in some circles.

Alt.com offers you a wide variety of interactive features like:

Hot or not – rate photos

Astrological compatibility

My kinks – see who’s into the same fetish as you

Live chat

You can access free membership, although limited to a few interactive features. For a full experience, you can pay a monthly subscription from $19.95.

To proceed after signing up, you’ll have to verify your email to the moderators. This is to stop fake accounts from registering and clogging up the place – helpful!

18. HER – Best Sex Dating Site for LGBTQ+ Women & People

Pros

Quick sign up process

Most features are available for free users

Multiple social communication and forums

Cons

Saves credit card details (auto-renewal of subscriptions)

Filtering options for paid profiles only

Launched in 2013, HER has a current global user base of more than 7 million – all queer females or non-binary people, most aged between 25-34.

The app allows you to have a wide range of communication features like:

Meet: find your tribe – users that match your preferences

Feed: live chat with users you aren’t friends with or haven’t matched with

You can have a free membership with all the essential features. However for a paid membership from $14.99 a month you can access features like:

Unlimited swipes

Zero Ads

Rewind profiles

Incognito mode

HER links to user Facebook and Instagram accounts for verification. This helps keep fakes/bots from the site.

19. Grindr – Best Site for Gay Hookups

Pros

Quick sign up

Large user base

Location-based

Sex almost guaranteed

Cons

Many ad interruptions

App glitches sometimes

Grindr was launched in 2009 to match LGBTQ+ gay men and queer people. It has a current user base of 6 million users, most aged between 18-24.

Grindr is inclined towards casual relationships and gay hookups as opposed to romantic relationships. It has interactive features like:

Profiles near you: suggests nearby users

Fresh faces: suggests users new to the site

Flame logo: you send to your interests

You can use Grindr for free, but to access additional features like more filter tools you can opt for a paid monthly subscription from:

$18.49 – 1 month

$36.99 – 3 months

$92.99 – 12 months

Grindr performs email verification for new accounts to weed out fake profiles.

To safeguard your wellbeing even more, they introduced unsend texts, no screenshots on the site, and expiring photos.

What more can you ask for?

20. Luxy – Best Hookup Site For Rich People

Pros

Many users have verified photos

Relatively balanced male to female ratio

Free to message

No ads on site

Cons

Few users in small towns

The website has fewer features than the app

Luxy was launched in 2016 to cater to wealthy people.

It currently has a user pool of over 4 million (51% women to 49% men), most aged 35-44. However, you can still find users aged way older or younger.

The site has a search tool to help you narrow down searches to your preferences. Among other features are:

Anti-scam feature; filters and eliminates dodgy profiles

Chat Room

Send rose – express extra interest

A free membership allows you to send messages to matches only, to send messages to anyone, and other additional features you chose a paid subscription from $99/month.

You’ll have to get a 50% minimum approval from user members during the vouching process before you can use the site, so make sure you know the right people!

21. Scruff – Best Hookup Website for Bi, Trans, and Queer Guys

Pros

Large user base

Quick sign up

Good matchmaking algorithm

Guide for LGBTQ+

Cons

Limited interaction for free users

Limited filter tools for free users

Launched in 2010, Scruff caters to bi, trans and queer guys. The site currently has a user base of 12 million, most aged between 18-24.

That’s a lot!

The site has a search filter for you to get users with your specific preferences. You also get updated on the latest queer events around you.

An extra communication feature you can access is the Paw button – an alternative way to break the ice and tell someone that you think they’re hot.

As a security measure for users, SCRUFF partnered with ILGA (The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association) and came up with a feature to alert users when they get into any one of the 100 countries where homosexuality is criminalized.

We appreciate that for sure.

22. CasualSexOnly – Good Dating Site for Local Hookups

Pros

Easy to use interface

More women than men

Good security features

Cons

Limited free user account

Huge competition

Casual Sex Only is relatively new, having launched in 2020 for couples looking for casual sexual encounters.

Most users are aged between 25-30, with a relatively balanced ratio; 53% women against 47% men, so you have a good chance at getting hooked.

You are offered wide communication options like:

‘Wink’ – you can send a wink when instant messaging seems too daunting and you want to break the ice.

Instant messaging

Video chat

Send and receive pictures

Free membership limits your profile features, however, you can opt for a monthly subscription starting from $39.95 to access more communication options.

As one of the best hookup sites online, the site regularly verifies user photos to weed out fake/bot profiles, so you’re far less likely to get scammed or catfished!

23. Spicy Desires – Popular Sex Site for Swingers

Pros

Live chat rooms

Private profiles

LGBTQ+ friendly

Quick sign up

Cons

Confusing user interface

No proof of identity verification

Launched in 2010, Spicy Desires caters to couples looking to explore with other people – with most users falling between 28-35.

If watching someone do their thing is your fetish, the voyeur cam would come in handy too.

You’ll also have video chat for a more personal experience and a swinger loyalty program for commissions.

Your free membership will however be limited to basic features. You can opt for a free premium trial for $0.99 a day or a paid membership of:

$59.97 – 1 month subscription

$64.90 – 3 month subscription

The site manually approves photos, so you can be assured that the vast majority of the images you see on there will be genuine.

Adult Dating Sites FAQs

How Are Hookups Different From Dating?

Hookups are sexual encounters between people who are not in any serious relationship and don’t expect anything other than sex from the encounter.

Dating on the other hand is where two people in a romantic relationship intently and genuinely try to learn more about the other person with a goal of eventually getting into a serious relationship.

Are Any Sex Sites and Apps Completely Free?

Yes. Tinder, Bumble, and HER are among free casual sex sites and apps that allow for a fully functional experience for free.

(They also have better paid versions).

Tips To Find Sex on an Online Dating Site

Use the right platform for casual sex (i.e. not eHarmony) Be clear and authentic about what you want Put up multiple photos on your profile Actively engage other users and flirt with them

Are There Scammers on Hookup Sites and Apps?

Yes, but here are a few tips to help:

Reverse search their images on google (this will weed out stock images and other cheats) Don’t give away personal data or information unless you’re sure Use a higher quality hookup app to weed out dodgy users and scammers – scammers are less likely to use paid apps Be wary of love-struck admirers – don’t lead people on if they’re not looking for a hookup but are looking for love!

Conclusion – What Are The Best Hookup Websites and Apps?

Finding casual sex sites online shouldn’t be hard now, right?

You should pick a hookup app/site best placed to suit your preferences; AdultFriendFinder tends to have the best overall features for you to get a hookup, with its sex-positive community and huge user base making it one of the best hookup sites online.

Finding people you share sexual chemistry with is fulfilling, however, you should always insist on practicing safe sex. Whichever of these sex sites you end up choosing for your hookup, just make sure to stay safe, follow our tips, and have fun!