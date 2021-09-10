Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Best Laptops of 2021

In today’s world, portability is king. Whether you’re running a business, playing a game, or writing the next bestselling novel, there is one essential item that’s key to your continued success: the laptop. With remote work at an all-time high, more people than ever are in the market for not just a laptop, but a high-functioning, peak-performance computing device to rival any on the market. Today, we are going to take a look at some of the best laptops of 2021.

We’ll run through options that work for various users — the best overall laptop, the best laptop for working, the best gaming laptop, and the best laptop on a budget. Read on and discover which one is best for you.

The best overall laptop: Dell XPS 13

CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage: 512 GB SSD

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 13.3-inch FHD Infinity Edge Non-Touch Display

If you’re in the market for a fantastic all-rounder, look no further than the Dell XPS 13. This ultrabook laptop has everything you need for everyday use. It has a great CPU, good graphics, and a decent 16GB of RAM. It’s lightweight and prioritizes portability, with a stunning carbon fiber casing and an all-day battery life. Dell has always been very good at making excellent mid-range laptops, and the XPS 13 is certainly no exception. Its beautiful 13-inch edge-to-edge display and optional 4K models mean that you will never be lacking in quality, whether you’re watching films, editing photos, or reading a great article (perhaps about the best laptops of 2021 😉).

The best laptop for work: Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon G9

CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Storage: 256 GB SSD

RAM: 16 GB

Display: 14-inch HDR

What is there to say that hasn’t already been said about the Lenovo Thinkpad? Lenovo has been the market leader for robust business machines for many years, and the Thinkpad X1 Carbon G9 is certainly no exception. It has all of the positives of a classic Lenovo Thinkpad — the iconic keyboard, trackpad, and outstanding performance — and has even implemented a few innovations, such as front-facing speakers, a more streamlined feel to the keyboard, and a high definition glossy display. If you’re spending most of your time working from your laptop, the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon G9 is an absolute must-have.

The best laptop for gaming: Razer Blade 15 (Advanced Model)

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core H

GPU: Up to GeForce RTX 3080

Storage: 1TB PCle

RAM: Either 16GB or 32GB

Display: FHD 360Hz, QHD 240Hz (G-SYNC), or 4K OLED Touch

The Razer Blade 15 is marketed as ‘still the best gaming laptop’ — who are we to disagree? This laptop offers exceptionally fast, buttery-smooth gaming, allowing you to play the latest AAA games without so much as a single frame drop, wherever you are. The only downside to the Razer Blade 15 is the fairly chunky charging lead but, for the quality of the gaming experience, it’s a minimal sacrifice to make. If you’re an avid gamer with a penchant for portability, the Razer Blade 15 is the perfect laptop for you.

The best Macbook: Macbook Pro 13-inch M1

CPU: Apple M1 (8 Core)

GPU: Integrated 8 Core

Storage: 256GB SSD

RAM: 8GB

Display: 13.3-inch retina display

The go-to laptop for creatives around the world — the Apple Macbook. Chances are, if you’re a video editor, digital artist, or musician, you’ve used a Macbook for at least some of your work. Apple continues to impress with the Macbook Pro 13-inch, including their new, impressive integrated M1 chip. If you’re looking for reliable performance and the typical joys of using a Macbook, this model will undoubtedly be the right one for you.

The best Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

CPU: Intel Core i5-10210U

Storage: 128GB SSD

RAM: 8GB

Display: IPS LCD Quad HD

If you are in the market for a Chromebook, look no further. The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a fantastic little machine. It offers everything you can expect from a high-quality Chromebook — speed, portability, and the intuitive and easy-to-use ChromeOS. This little beast is perfect for students and is a fantastic bit of kit for anyone looking for a great Chromebook.

The best laptop on a budget: HP Pavilion 14

CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4

GPU: Intel Iris+ Graphics

Storage: 256GB SSD

RAM: 8GB

Display: IPS LCD Full HD

If you are looking for a great laptop on an affordable budget, like many, we may just have found the right bit of kit for you. The HP Pavilion 14 is a great laptop, coming in at under the $600 mark. It is light and portable and looks like a laptop worth far more than it is. It offers a touchscreen, has a fingerprint identification option, and has a good performance for a laptop of its price point. Overall, the HP Pavilion 14 is an excellent choice for either an office or a home laptop won’t break the bank.

Which laptops are best for your life & style?

Laptops aren’t one-size-fits-all — we have gamers, graphic designers, worker bees, and so many other people who need their devices to perform.

The average CEO may not care about touchscreen capabilities or the ability to run Adobe software. Just like a gamer may not care about the performance speed within Microsoft Office. Or, if you’re like Meghan Markle, maybe you take pride in your workspace and should look into getting a laptop that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is powerful.

No matter your life and style, there’s a laptop to match.