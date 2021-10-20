Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that SPF is the key to healthy, happy skin that won’t wrinkle prematurely, but finding your perfect product is a whole other story. So many factors go into the selection process — whether your skin is oily or dry, your age, your complexion, how much time you’re spending in the sun, and more.

Don’t worry, we’ve broken it down for you! We’ve found 15 of the best moisturizers with SPF that money can buy. No more wandering the aisles of Ulta or Target wondering if today is the day you’ll find that perfect product that won’t break you out — just keep reading!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF You Can Buy

The Best Overall Moisturizer with SPF: CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Price: $14.83 for 1.7 Fl Oz

There’s a reason this product made it to the top of this list. If you’re looking for a non-greasy, easily absorbed, moisturizing face lotion that won’t leave your skin feeling gross, this Cerave product checks all of the boxes! You also won’t have to worry about that awful white cast some products with SPF give off, and you’ll only have to wait a few minutes for this moisturizer to absorb before applying makeup.

Protect yourself from UVA/UVB rays with 3 essential ceramides that help restore your skin’s natural barrier! This product is also ideal for those with allergies or sensitive skin, as it’s oil-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic, and it comes recommended for daily use by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Even if all you have time for in the morning is a moisturizer, you’ll still have peace of mind knowing that your skin is guarded against the sun’s harsh rays!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Anti-Aging: NAELI Day Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Price: $19.95 for 1.4 Fl Oz

This NAELI moisturizer understood the assignment. Not only is it formulated with quality ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, it’s also sulfate-free, non-comedogenic (goodbye, clogged pores!) cruelty-free, paraben-free, non-toxic, and made in the USA.

Now, let’s get to the part we know you were waiting for — the anti-aging properties. Because this product works to replace lost collagen and retain moisture, you’ll notice a visible difference in fine lines. Collagen, peptides & ceramides, Vitamin C & A, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and oat protein work together for visibly smoother, younger-looking skin. No matter what skin type you have, we’re confident you won’t regret clicking add to cart!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF with Soy: Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer Sunscreen

Price: $13.97 for 4.0 Fl Oz

If you’ve never incorporated soy into your beauty routine, now is the time! According to Aveeno.com, soy improves skin texture, brightens and pumps, fights hyperpigmentation, reduces redness, and improves sun damage. If you want to feel accomplished first thing in the morning, incorporate this ingredient into your routine!

This moisturizer is clinically proven to reveal natural, radiant-looking skin in just one week. It’s also oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, so you won’t have to worry about clogged pores or oiliness under makeup.

The Best Moisturizer with SPF & 48 Hour Hydration: Vichy Aqualia Thermal UV Defense Face Moisturizer with SPF 30

Price: $31 for 1.69 Fl Oz

Looking for a treat-yo-self moment? Trust us — you’ll want to give this Vichy moisturizer a try! Vichy volcanic mineralizing water provides long-lasting, 48-hour hydration, so you can kiss dryness goodbye for good, and feel a little bougee while you’re at it.

This lightweight product provides sun protection with SPF 30, as well as niacinamide and plant sugar to strengthen and protect the skin’s moisture barrier. Apply daily for hydrated, happy skin!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Oil Control: Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30

Price: $13.88 for 4 Fl Oz

If your skin is on the oily side or you’re shopping for a teenager, this Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer is your best bet. The four-in-one formula helps absorb oil, reduce shine, hydrate, and provide sun protection. The matte finish is ideal for oily skin while still providing the hydration that your skin needs!

Don’t forget about sun protection — with each application of this moisturizer, you’ll be doing your skin a favor. Broad-spectrum SPF 30 protects against UVA and UVB rays, which is why the Skin Cancer Foundation has no problem giving its seal of approval.

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Younger Looking Skin: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30

Price: $15.90

As far as retinol-infused products go, this Neutrogena moisturizer is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Retinol is an excellent ingredient for people of all ages, but it’s especially helpful for mature skin, as it helps reduce the look of fine lines and texture and brightens and evens skin tone. In a clinical trial, women noticed results in just one week of use!

Of course, protecting against sun damage is essential in any anti-aging regime — that’s why this moisturizer provides SPF 30. After twenty years of research and refinement, Neutrogena’s blend of hyaluronic acid, retinol, and glucose has proven to be a perfect addition to any woman’s routine!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF & Antioxidants: Andalou Naturals Ultra Sheer Daily Defense Facial Lotion, SPF 18

Price: $11.99 for 2.7 Fl Oz

Organic? Check. Age-defying? Check. Chock-full of anti-oxidants? Check! If you’re looking for a natural, lightweight daily moisturizer from a brand that is committed to uplifting people and the planet, look no further.

Key ingredients resveratrol, goji berry, and aloe vera support skin’s well-being, improve texture, and protect the moisture barrier. SPF 18 guards against sun damage, and Resveratrol CoQ10 supports skin vitality for that youthful glow we’re all seeking!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Sensitive, Dry Skin: Eucerin Daily Protection Face Lotion – Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Price: $4.45 for 4 Fl Oz

If your skin is sensitive and dry, we understand the uphill battle that is finding products that won’t irritate your skin! Give this dermatologist-tested moisturizer by Eucerin a try. It’s clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin.

Though lightweight, this moisturizer provides 24-hour hydration, as well as broad-spectrum SPF 30. And don’t worry, fragrance is nowhere to be found. Give this product a try and you’ll be on your way to healthier skin!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF & Hylauronic Acid: EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer

Price: $30.50 for 1.7 Fl Oz

EltaMD is a crowd favorite for a reason — even my dermatologist thinks so! SPF 40 from 9% zinc oxide protects against the harmful UVA and UVB rays, so you can be sure that you’re doing everything possible to stay safe while soaking up the sun.

EltaMD sunscreens are also safe for those with sensitive skin, as they are fragrance-free, paraben-free, and non-comedogenic. If you’re looking for a little color, this product also comes in a tinted version! Head to Amazon or EltaMd.com for the complete line of products, from cleanser to full-body sunscreen to toner, and everything in between!

The Best Organic Moisturizer with SPF: Ocean Mineral Facial Moisturizer

Price: $26.95 for 2 Fl Oz

Looking for an organic moisturizer that’s ethically sourced and ideal for all skin types? This product by Ocean Mineral is your new best friend! Key ingredients aloe vera, botanical hyaluronic acid, ocean mineral water extract, organic blue-green algae, and organic jojoba oil get the job done, leaving your skin smooth and hydrated.

The Best Gentle, Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF: Neutrogena Oil-Free Daily Long-Lasting Facial Moisturizer & Neck Cream

Price: $8.99 for 2.5 Fl Oz

Even if you’re avoiding oil-based products, your skin still craves hydration. That’s where this Neutrogena moisturizer comes in! Broad-spectrum SPF 35 provides sun protection and helps prevent premature signs of aging while keeping skin moisturized for 12 hours.

The lightweight and non-greasy formula won’t weigh your skin down, so you can rest easy knowing that your sensitive skin is being treated right! We also love that this product is oil-free, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and hypoallergenic. No complaints here!

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for All Skin Types: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Price: $12.46 for 3 Fl Oz

Formulated with three essential ceramides — molecules that fill in the gaps between your skin cells so your skin can seal moisture in — this moisturizer is a perfect go-to for busy mornings when you only have time for a 30-second skincare routine. Hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture all day, and SPF 30 provides sun protection.

You don’t have to take our word for it — this product comes recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation! No matter your skin type, this high-quality, affordable moisturizer will meet all your needs.

The Best Moisturizer with SPF for Sensitive, Combination Skin: Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35

Price: $15.16 for 3 Fl Oz

If you have combination skin, we know that shopping for products can be a nightmare. That’s why we’re recommending this daily moisturizer by Cetaphil! The three-in-one formula hydrates, nourishes, and protects with SPF 35. Edelweiss flower extract helps repair the skin barrier while remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin. Plus, no white cast and quick absorption make reapplying throughout the day for maximum sun protection a piece of cake. What’s not to love?

Which Moisturizer with SPF is best for your Life & Style?

Everyone can benefit from incorporating a moisturizer with SPF into their daily skincare routine! Your skin will thank you for treating it right — plus, who doesn’t love the added benefit of that glow-from-within look? Choose a product that hydrates and protects, and you’ll notice a difference in no time.