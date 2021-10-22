Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With so many fragrances on the market, it can be difficult to decide which scent to go with!

There are a few basic things to consider when choosing a perfume that’s right for you. First, you must consider the notes of the perfume (which determine the overall scent). Often notes in the best perfumes for women can be floral or fruity, though they can also smell of spices, i.e., pumpkin, cinnamon, or vanilla. Second, you must consider the season! Spices go perfect with fall, fruits go with summer, floral goes with spring, and winter goes with scents like pine and vanilla.

Here is a list of some of the best perfumes on the market and why we think they would be a great fit (or smell!) for you.

The Best Women’s Perfumes You Can Buy

This fancy scent is perfect for every occasion, the fancier the better! That’s why it’s on the list as one of the best perfumes for women. The top notes include mandarin orange and lavender, the middle notes are lavender and jasmine, and the base notes are vanilla and cedar. The scent is crisp but not too strong, so make sure to apply just a little so that it won’t be overpowering.

This perfume is a combination of floral and fruity scents, so if either of those is something you like, we recommend this perfume! This is also one of the best perfumes for women because of its longevity. You can put it on one day and still smell it the next day!

Price: $109.90

Of course, the famous apparel brand Ralph Lauren makes perfumes! This perfume smells of white florals (pear, orange blossom) and vibrant woods (sandalwood, hazelnut). If you’re ready to get a lot of compliments on your perfume, then get ready to buy Woman by Ralph Lauren!

This perfume truly embodies the essence of femininity. If you’re looking for something with a soft, feminine glow to it, then this is the perfume for you. Apply just a dab and the scent won’t become overpowering (but if it did, it wouldn’t be a bad thing! Who doesn’t love the smell of flowers?). This perfume will last throughout most of the day but may need to be reapplied.

Price: $85.07

This adorable bottle is filled with a wonderful scent! Even though it’s called Daisy, it actually has more of a fruity scent to it. The main notes are grapefruit, raspberry, pear with middle floral notes of violet, rose, apple blossom, and jasmine. So while this scent is fruity, it does have some underlying tones of floral blossoms.

Daisy is a great perfume for spring and summer, though it can definitely be worn year round. This 4.8/5 star perfume comes in a larger bottle than most perfumes, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth with this purchase. This airy, floral scent is perfect for anyone looking for a perfume with subtle beauty.

Price: $73.99

World-renowned artist Rihanna has her own perfume line! This elegant bottle is the first-ever perfume launched by Rihanna. This perfume is filled with fragrances like tuberose, violet, and hibiscus with a hint of coconut water. The main notes, however, have a strong fruity smell, so all floral hints are overpowered.

This is the best women’s perfume if you’re looking for a reasonable price. This musky, warm, albeit spicy scent, is a favorite among women of all ages! Because it’s on the cheaper side it doesn’t last as long, but it still smells amazing. Make sure to only use a little, as it can be overpowering! Of course, everyone’s sense of smell is a little different, so be sure to apply according to what works best for you.

Price: $24.19

This is on the list of best women’s perfumes because it’s affordable and because it’s highly rated. It doesn’t last as long as higher-end perfumes, but the smell is floral and refreshing. It’s a light scent, so you don’t have to worry about the smell being too overpowering. It’s just right!

This beautiful glass bottle is one of many Jessica McClintock perfumes, so if you love this scent, you’ve got plenty of other options! This may be the best perfume if you love floral because this scent has such a gentle aroma. Plus, it comes in a super cute bottle! Who doesn’t love a little engraving?

Price: $24.16

Who doesn’t love Prada? This scent has hints of benzoin, caramel, and musk, so it’s perfect to wear during summer and fall. Prada Candy belongs to the warm and spicy fragrance family, so if you’re going bold, go Prada! This perfume is great if you’re looking for an elegant smell.

Prada also has a wide variety of other perfumes, so if you love this, you’ve got lots of other fragrance options too. But who knows, you might fall in love with this perfume and never look back! It did make its way onto the list of best women’s perfumes after all.

Price: $67.45

We’ve got another Ralph Lauren on the list! Must be a great brand for perfume, right? Right! This is a floral, fruity fragrance created by Alain Alchenberger and is the perfect summer scent. Wishing you were strolling through a flower garden or picking fresh oranges from an orchard? This perfume will take you there!

This fresh and sweet fragrance will bring tons of compliments, so if you like receiving those (who doesn’t?), this will be the perfume for you! This light and airy scent is perfect for spring and summertime.

Price: $60.99

Another perfume from another celebrity! With this scent, Ariana is truly conveying her positive spirit with the refreshing scent of lavender blossom, pear, praline vanilla orchid, and a hint of musk. This fragrance will leave you feeling lively and rejuvenated, just like Ariana’s songs do!

This is one of the best women’s perfumes because it checks all the boxes; cute bottle, great smell, amazing price! This perfume will also last all day, which is kind of the point, right? It’s not worth it to invest in perfumes that won’t do their jobs, so that’s why this perfume is perfect! You can rely on it to smell great all day.

Price: $42.90

This elegant bottle is packed with floral fragrances like jasmine, ylang-ylang, and gardenia, each of which is beautiful smelling flowers you can’t go wrong with! If you were hoping to smell like a spring garden bursting with flowers, then you’ve found the right perfume.

This subtle smell isn’t overpowering, so it’s perfect for the sensitive nose. This is another one of those compliment-catching perfumes, so be sure to apply generously! Paul Sebastian’s perfume is always a hit, and will probably be added to your favorite perfumes list.

Price: $19.70

This is the most fun bottle yet! This bottle is more than fashionable, though. You guessed it, it also smells great! Good Girl’s fruity scent is perfect for a summertime backyard party or a picnic in the park with that special someone. It’s the perfect combination of elegant musk and youthful sweetness.

This is one of those confidence-boosting scents that has definitely made it to our best perfumes for women list. For some the scent is a bit strong, so be sure to spray with care. But, if you fall in love with the fragrance, why not use more of it?

Price: $109.90

This is another affordable celebrity perfume that leaves women wanting more. Love Eau De Parfum is a scent that is a unique one (in a good way) with coffee-like undertones that are brought together with floral and fruity notes. This sweet fragrance is definitely a head (and nose) turner!

This is one of the best women’s perfumes because it’s affordable and sweet-smelling. If you want the girl next door vibe, then this perfume will do the trick! Plus, it comes in a beautifully colored bottle, so not only do you get a wonderful fragrance, you get a wonderful bottle too!

Price: $24.29

This chic bottle is packed with a smell you’re sure to love! With very floral tones, this perfume contains hints of Bulgarian rose, calla lily, mandarin flower, gardenia, lotus, iris, and white stephanotis. That may seem like a lot of smells, but together they make a beautiful combination you’ll want to wear all day!

This great-smelling women’s perfume is perfect for women of all ages. There’s nothing as timeless as a beautiful fragrance, and this one is sure to please! If you love smelling flowers, you’ll love smelling this perfume.

Price: $28.88

This may be one of the most beautiful bottles yet, but is it the best smelling perfume? It’s definitely one of them! This high-end perfume is made in France and smells of floral orchids, violets, roses, and blackberry musk.

Dior J’adore is one of the most well-known perfume brands out there, and their fragrances are some of the most beautiful in the world. If you’re looking to make an investment in your fragrance and not buy a cheap knock-off, then you should definitely buy some of this perfume!

Price: $124.72

The creators of this perfume wanted the smell to be as clear as spring water, so with that in mind, they created a flora-aquatic masterpiece that smells, well, like spring water! Filled with fragrances like carnation, peony, lily, freesia, lotus, cyclamen, amber, musk, sandal, and cedar, this perfume has a light and airy smell you’re sure to love.

This traditional floral perfume is an homage to femininity. It’s a confidence booster and a nose pleaser! If you’re looking to stand out in a crowd, then this is the perfume for you.

Price: $52.35

This gorgeous bottle is filled with an even more appealing scent! This delectably fruity perfume has notes of granny smith apple with blackcurrant sorbet wrapped up in a beautiful floral bouquet. If you want to smell like spring, this is the fragrance for you!

Versace is a higher-end perfume that is worth the extra few dollars because the scent is so pure! This perfume, for the most part, will last you all day and requires minimal reapplication

Price: $65.88

Our Hot Take

So there you have it, some of the best women’s perfumes of 2021! Whether they’re high-end or more affordable, fruity or floral, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone. Still not sure which one to purchase? Here are our top 3: Paul Sebastian DESIGN Perfume For Women, Vera Wang Eau De Parfum, and Issey Miyake L’eau D’issey Fragrance for Women.

Whichever you end up choosing, you’re sure to smell amazing!