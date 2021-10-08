Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Best Shampoos for Oily Hair

Having oily hair is a situation that many people are familiar with. One of the most effective ways to combat oily hair is to nip it in the bud before it’s even started by using a specialized shampoo aimed directly at those pesky oils. We’ve pulled together a list of some of the best shampoos for people with oily hair, so you can look and feel your best after just one use.

The Best All-Rounder: Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo

Price: $9.95

Maple Holistics Degrease Shampoo is a shampoo solution that is hugely popular when it comes to tackling oily hair. The sulfate-free clarifying formula is specially crafted to maintain the health and beauty of your hair, whilst getting rid of the excess oils at the root of your bad hair day stresses. Packed with essential oils such as rosemary, lemon, and jojoba to give a natural shine to your hair and restore goodness to your scalp, this natural shampoo is perfect for people with oily hair.

The Best Every-Day Shampoo: Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo

Price: $2.69

This subtle, cleansing shampoo comes with a fantastic blend of Aloe Vera extract and Vitamin E, resulting in a product that gently restores your hair’s natural goodness. The product is free of parabens and is gentle enough that it can be used every day. Treat your hair to the quality it deserves with Garnier Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo.

The Best Shampoo for Dyed Hair: Nexxus Hydra-Light Weightless Moisture Shampoo

Price: $11.97

This shampoo is perfect for those days when your hair feels like it’s a weight on your shoulders (well, head) that you just can’t shift. Give your hair a beautiful lift with a specially-crafted shampoo replete with deep-sea minerals to add a voluminous final touch. This shampoo is a great all-rounder and is perfect for use with dyed hair as well — if you’ve taken some inspiration from our favorite platinum blonde celebs, you’ll love it!

The Best Shampoo for a Detox: Love Beauty & Planet Delightful Detox Charcoal and Bergamot Shampoo

Price: $14.99

This is a shampoo that feels and smells like a gift from the gods. Perfect for a scalp-based detox, the addition of naturally purifying charcoal works absolute wonders on your hair and head. This, coupled with the alluringly subtle scent of bergamot, combines to create a cleansing experience guaranteed to put your oily-hair worries to rest.

The Best Shampoo for Sensitive Skin: Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Price: $6.97

With a unique combination of oatmeal extract and apple cider vinegar, this shampoo is perfect for people with sensitive skin. The special formula is designed to leave your hair shining and beautiful from root to tip and is gentle enough to be used every day. Best of all, there are no sulfates, dyes, or parabens. For those of you focusing on the purity of your products, Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo is certainly a must-have.

The Best Anti-Residue Shampoo: Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo

Price: $8.74

This shampoo is a great all-rounder for tackling your oily hair woes. It leaves your hair both feeling and smelling great, as it has a wonderful pink grapefruit scent. This product is PH balanced and paraben-free. It is also anti-residue, resulting in you having hair that is successfully cleaned with no risk of leaving a trace. Definitely one to try if you have oily hair.

The Shiniest Shampoo: Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two

Price: $24.00

This shampoo is perfect for those of you with oily hair and sensitive skin. With a beautiful, lemon-fresh scent and a gentle cleansing experience, this shampoo is guaranteed to leave you looking, feeling, and smelling clean with no discomfort or irritation. The wheat-based ingredients contribute to the beautiful, silky shine you are left with after just one wash with the Paul Mitchell Shampoo Two.

The Best Shampoo for Dandruff & Dry Scalp: Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength Dandruff Shampoo

Price: $30.04 (4 pack)

This shampoo is a heavy-hitter designed to combat the most stubborn oily hair. Not only does it offer a clean smell and a good lather, but it is packed with Selenium Sulfide, offering prescription-strength dandruff relief and expert protection from flaking scalp. The product is designed for use with oily hair or irritated scalp, making it a must-try product for those of you struggling with either problem.

The Best Vegan Shampoo: Acure Daily Workout Watermelon Shampoo

Price: $9.99

A specially formulated vegan shampoo designed for daily use, Acure Daily Workout Watermelon Shampoo is perfect for those with oily hair causing daily despair, or for those who regularly work out or perform strenuous physical tasks. If you find yourself washing your hair every day, then Acure Daily Workout Watermelon Shampoo is certainly the product for you. Plus, who doesn’t love the smell of watermelon?

Which shampoo for oily hair is right for your Life & Style?

Having oily hair doesn’t have to be the be-all-end-all to your getting-ready routine. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of brands and types of shampoo designed to directly combat oily hair! Whether you suffer from dandruff or have color-treated hair, there’s a shampoo for you. And once you’ve pinpointed your perfect shampoo, take a look at what Brad Mondo suggests for keeping your hair healthy and shiny, even through the cold winter months!