Life & Style Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Stress, muscle soreness, and a lack of energy are all things we experience regularly that can significantly bring down our day. But what if there was an easy and convenient way to calm your mind, ease worries, and boost motivation?

Luckily there is, thanks to the development of CBD and kratom products. While CBD and kratom are different in many ways, they’re both all-natural remedies derived from plants that can help you feel your best.

But before you implement CBD and kratom into your routine, it’s helpful to understand the differences and narrow down which may be right for you.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the many compounds in the Cannabis sativa plant. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not cause a high or euphoric effect.

When you take CBD, it interacts with your endocannabinoid system (ECS). Most mammals have an ECS, primarily responsible for maintaining your body’s balance. Cannabis compounds, such as CBD, bind to brain receptors and interact with the ECS to affect mood, immune response, chronic pain, inflammation, and appetite.

Since CBD can alter these parts of the human body and mind, many people turn to CBD to relieve minor or chronic pain, inflammation, stress, and anxiety. People also use CBD to feel calm and relaxed or to help them sleep.

Much research on CBD suggests it’s safe to use. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say CBD has potential risks and side effects. A few common side effects include drowsiness, diarrhea, changes in appetite, irritability, mood swings, or liver damage.

CBD may also interact with other medications, so you must consult your doctor if you take any prescription medications before using CBD.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a herbal supplement derived from Mitragyna speciosa, a native Southeast Asian tree closely related to coffee trees. Kratom contains many chemical compounds, but the two primaries are mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, both psychoactive ingredients.

People turn to kratom for various reasons. Commonly it’s used to increase energy and alertness, although, in higher doses, kratom may provide relaxation and minor pain relief. There’s also evidence of kratom helping to alleviate drug withdrawal symptoms.

Kratom may affect everyone differently. Potential side effects include nausea, itching, sweating, increased urination, drowsiness, and loss of appetite. As always, it’s best to chat with your doctor before using kratom, especially if you have health concerns or are taking prescription medications.

Additionally, because kratom has a strong bind to some opioid receptors (particularly to opioid pain receptors), it has been used by some suffering from opioid withdrawal as a way to treat the withdrawal symptoms.

Similarities Between CBD and Kratom

Even though CBD and kratom are vastly different products, there are a lot of similarities between them.

Both come from plants .

Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia and is closely related to trees that produce coffee beans. CBD is one of the many compounds derived from the cannabis plant.

Scientists can produce these products synthetically in a lab, so you should look for all-natural or organically made products to ensure your kratom or CBD comes directly from nature.

Both provide similar benefits .

CBD and kratom have anti-inflammatory properties and may help ease minor aches and pains. They may also help relieve stress and anxiety and give a sense of calmness or increased mood.

Both come in similar forms .

There are more ways to take CBD than kratom, but both come in capsules and gummies, making them convenient to take and easy to dose.

Both are legal in the United States .

While some elements of the cannabis plant, such as THC, are not permitted in all states, CBD is, and so is, kratom. However, you must be an adult to buy and use both products.

Kratom vs. CBD: Which One to Use?

Both kratom and CBD are similar products, but they’re not necessarily interchangeable. There are a few things to consider when deciding between kratom and CBD.

What effects are you looking to experience?

There are overlapping effects of kratom and CBD, such as minor or chronic pain relief, but in general, if you want a more stimulative experience, such as higher energy and alertness, use kratom. If you want to feel more relaxed or calm after a long day, go for CBD.

What form of kratom or CBD are you comfortable taking ?

Both CBD and kratom come in various forms. The most common way to take kratom is with a capsule filled with kratom powder, or you can purchase the powder to mix in with smoothies or beverages.

The most common form of CBD is an oil that you administer orally. CBD-infused gummies are also popular, many of which come in delicious flavors and look like candy, so you can take them in public without drawing attention to yourself.

Are you concerned about drug testing ?

In general, neither kratom nor CBD will show on a drug test. However, many full-spectrum CBD products contain additional cannabinoids, including THC, which is detectable on a drug test. If you are concerned about passing a drug test, kratom might be a better option.

The decision between both kratom and CBD is primarily your personal preference. Both options are relatively safe and may provide similar results. Many individuals will try both options before deciding which works better for their body and lifestyle.

Best Kratom and CBD Products in 2023

Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed by the endless CBD and kratom options on the market.

Check out our top choices of CBD and kratom products for 2023.

1. Best Kratom Gummies: Koi Kratom Gummies

Koi

If you want to enhance your focus and boost your energy with a sweet-tasting treat, try the Koi kratom gummies. These gummies come from the finest plants on Southeast Asia farms for the highest quality kratom.

Take half a gummy at the start of your day and enjoy up to six hours of uninterrupted focus to power through any afternoon slump.

Pros:

Potent option for experienced users

It comes in three flavors

Lab tested for safety and potency

Specs:

Size : 10-count jars

Strength : Each gummy contains 50mg of Mitragynine (kratom)

Flavors : Strawberry Apple, Sour Lemon, and Berry Punch

What customers say: Since these gummies are brand new, there aren’t too many reviews on them yet. However, Koi is a well-respected CBD company with over 25,000 five star reviews from customers, and their CBD gummies are highly reviewed and enjoyed by customers.

2. Best CBD Gummies: Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cornbread

For those evenings when you want to chill out and relax, pop a CBD gummy from Corn Bread. These organic gummies use full-spectrum CBD and up to 2 mg of THC to create the perfect mellowness for your day.

There are no high-fructose corn syrup, gelatin, or artificial colors, so you can feel comfortable and confident knowing you’re getting a quality product made with high-quality CBD.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

Made from Kentucky-grown hemp

USDA organic, vegan, and gluten-free

30-day guarantee

Specs:

Size : 30-count container

Strength : 300mg of CBD (20mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per gummy) or 1500mg of CBD per container (50mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per gummy).

Flavors : Berry and peach

What customers say: Users say the Corn Bread Hemp full-spectrum CBD gummies help them fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Other customers say these CBD gummies have significantly helped their everyday anxiety and stress.

3. Best Overall Kratom Capsules: Kats Botanicals Spacebird Kratom Capsules

Kats Botanicals

Spacebird kratom capsules from Kat’s Botanicals are a proprietary blend of green, white, and red vein kratom to enhance overall well-being, improve motivation, and provide noticeable relief from exercise-induced soreness.

Each kratom capsule contains 600mg of pure, lab-test kratom powder that is certifiably clean and pure. These vegan capsules are vegan-friendly and can benefit you with two to four daily capsules.

Pros:

30-day guarantee

Same-day shipping

AKA CGMP qualified vendor

Specs:

Size : 90-count or 250-count bottle

Strength : 90-count bottle contains 54g of kratom. 250-count bottle contains 150g of kratom. For both bottles, each capsule contains 600 mg of kratom.

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: Many people say the Kat’s Botanicals Spacebird kratom capsules are one of their favorite kratom blends. People say the powder gives them an extra energy boost without feeling overstimulated. Reviews also say the shipping is fast, and people have good experiences with customer service.

4. Best CBD Oil: Green Roads Full Spectrum Gold CBD Oil

Green Roads

The Green Roads full-spectrum CBD oil is rich in cannabinoids, including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC, making it its most potent oil yet.

Green Roads uses a proprietary base of five ingredients for a better absorption experience before infusing it with a unique blend of cannabinoids hand-picked and crafted by a pharmacist for the ultimate sense of calm and improved well-being.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 20%

Made from USA-grown hemp

No artificial flavors or colors

Specs:

Size : 30ml bottle

Strength : 3000mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle with 100mg of CBD per serving

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: Reviews claim the Green Roads CBD oil is some of the best CBD on the market. People say this oil helps them stay calm and eases them into a well-rested sleep. Other reviewers credit this oil for better moods and a stronger sense of relaxation.

5. Best Kratom Powder for Focus: Super Speciosa Green Malay Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa

Calm your mind and enhance your focus with the Green Malay kratom powder from Super Speciosa. This powder is your perfect workday companion to help you power through any minor stress or midday slumps.

Start with one teaspoon of powder to your favorite morning beverage, such as coffee, juice, or a smoothie, to enjoy the mind and body benefits.

Pros:

GMP qualified vendor

5 sizes and strengths to choose from

Pure mitragyna speciosa leaf powder; no additives or fillers

Lab tested

Specs:

Size : Bags range in size from 3.5oz to 11lbs

Strength : 20g to 5 kilograms of kratom powder per bag

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: Reviews on the Green Malay kratom powder from Super Speciosa say it’s a good quality product that’s affordable and easy to use. Many people claim it’s improved their energy and focus throughout the day.

6. Best Daily CBD Capsules: Extract Labs CBD Capsules Daily Support

Extract Labs

Whether you’re trying to relieve stress, elevate your mood, or improve your overall well-being, these CBD capsules from Extract Labs are worth trying. Each capsule contains quality full-spectrum CBD extracts and coconut oil for a convenient way to add a potent dose of hemp to your wellness routine.

Take one capsule orally up to two times a day for best results.

Pros:

Subscription pricing is available to save 25%

60-day guarantee

Made with certified organic ingredients

Non-GMO

cGMP compliant and third-party tested

Specs:

Size : 60-count bottle

Strength : 200mg of full-spectrum CBD per bottle with 33 mg of CBD per serving

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: Reviewers love these full-spectrum CBD capsules from Extract Labs. Many users say they take them at night to help them unwind and sleep after a long day. Others say it’s a great morning routine to help them relax and be stress-free throughout the day.

7. Best Kratom for Pain Relief: Kingdom Kratom Red Maeng Da Capsules

Kingdom Kratom

Don’t tolerate minor body aches and pains. Try the Red Maeng Da kratom capsules from Kingdom Kratom. These capsules contain Red Vein kratom powder, one of the most potent strains regarding alkaloid content, making it an excellent aid for relieving pain.

You can take a capsule in the morning if you wake up feeling stiff or take one at night to help ease your mind and body into a restful sleep.

Pros:

Made with fine kratom powder harvested from mature trees

No additives

Money-back guarantee

Specs:

Size : 60-count and 120-count bottles

Strength : 550mg of Red Maeng Da Kratom in each capsule

Flavors : N/A

What customers say: According to reviews, the Red Maeng Da kratom from Kingdom Kratom works well for relieving minor pain. Customers also highly rate the shipping and shopping experience with Kingdom Kratom.

FAQs

What is the difference between kratom and CBD?

Kratom comes from a Southeast Asian tree, usually derived from the leaves to create a powder. CBD is a chemical compound from cannabis plants. Kratom is often associated with focus and energy, whereas CBD is typically for relaxation and calmness. Both can aid in minor pain and stress.

Will kratom show up on a drug test?

No, kratom is not detectable on a 5-panel standard drug test.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

CBD is not likely to show up on a drug test. However, it’s essential to note that some CBD products contain THC, one of the elements many drug tests detect.

Most CBD products contain less than 0.3 percent, which is not detectable, but they can include more as long as brands advertise it on the label.

Conclusion

Taking CBD and kratom has many benefits for the body and mind, but they’re not necessarily interchangeable products. Kratom is an excellent option to boost your mood, improve focus, and increase energy, while CBD can help calm your racing mind and help you relax.

Both products can affect people differently, so don’t be afraid to try a few of our favorite products to find which kratom or CBD option is right for your wellness goals.