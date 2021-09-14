The Kardashian-Jenner Women Wow at the 2021 Met Gala: See Photos!

What’s the Met Gala without the Kardashian-Jenner family? The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, stunned at the esteemed ball in New York City on Monday, September 13.

Of course, the reality TV bunch has a long-standing history with the Met Gala, beginning with Kim’s debut alongside her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, in 2013. The theme that year was “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, arrived in a Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy gown.

Kim’s dress was floral print with long sleeves, a high neckline and a thigh-high slit. Despite being dressed to the nines, the Skims mogul didn’t feel her best. “I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated and I was like, ‘Oh god, of course the first time I go I’m gonna be huge,'” Kim recalled during a November 2019 interview with Vogue.

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, photos of Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, 44, began to circulate on the internet. Unfortunately, hordes of trolls began making memes of the E! alum, including one that compared her to Robin Williams’ character in Mrs. Doubtfire and another that likened her outfit to furniture.

“I was crying, like, the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it. There were all these memes about me and this couch,” Kim admitted. “I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. It was like this whole thing, so, I just cried.”

Thankfully, one of the most fashionable duos in Hollywood assured Kim that she looked incredible! “I just remember the Olsen twins came up to me and loved my outfit and my gloves so none of the critics mattered because the Olsen twins approved,” she gushed. “Now I love it, now it’s sick.”

Although her Met Gala debut wasn’t picture-perfect, Kim has attended the event every year since, save for 2020 when it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, her mom, Kris, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner also managed to snag invites to the elite affair!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of what the Kardashian-Jenner family wore to the 2021 Met Gala.