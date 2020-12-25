Happy Holidays! See How the Kardashian-Jenner Family Is Celebrating ~Kristmas~ This Year

Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Kardashian-Jenner family rallied together to celebrate Christmas! Just like in years past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars and their children enjoyed plenty of fun, food and of course, presents!

After all, nobody knows how to ~decks the halls~ quite like Kris Jenner. In fact, the E! personality, 65, spends “around $500,000 just on toys,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in early December, adding that Kris ends up buying about “1,000 gifts” for the holiday season.

“She doesn’t just get things for her own kids and grandkids, but her daughter’s friends are like family to her — and they all have their own kids now,” the insider continued. Naturally, that kind of commitment to Christmas shopping comes with a lengthy timeline!

“Kris starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” the source revealed. “Everything she does for the kids she does custom. Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items.”

Considering 2020 has been an especially difficult year, the reality TV producer focused on finding “really meaningful” presents for her loved ones, the insider said. “She wants to give back and not go crazy, but it’s hard to because she really, really loves Christmas time.”

Sadly, this was the first year since the ’70s that the Kardashian-Jenner family didn’t host a Christmas Eve party. Instead, the family gathered for an intimate dinner at Kourtney’s house — but that didn’t stop Kris from keeping her holiday spirit up! In addition to the California native’s Santa Claus-like generosity, Kris went above and beyond with her Xmas decorations.

“She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” an additional source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants — and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

Unsurprisingly, Kris’ six children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie Jenner — have all inherited their mother’s affinity for Christmas. Who knows? Maybe one of them will dethrone the momager’s ‘Queen of Christmas’ status in the future!

