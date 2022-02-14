Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity.

“We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.

The reality star recently earned a place on Harvard’s staff as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program, Life & Style previously confirmed, and had yet to discuss any plans on her family’s relocation until now.

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen said later in the clip. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

To conclude her video announcement, Jen and Bill’s two kids, William and Zoey, made Cameos to share their takes on the news.

“Boston or bust,” 11-year-old Will’s Post-it read. “My mom is wicked smart,” Zoey, 10, chimed in.

Although the family hasn’t been on TV since 2019, fans have seen many of their milestone moments, including when Jen and Bill’s son, Will, came home from an orphanage in China in 2013. Months later, they adopted their second child, daughter Zoey, who originally hailed from India.

Prior to their Boston move, the reality brood had ventured over to St. Petersburg, Florida, from Houston, Texas, after Jen was hired as the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center in 2017.

Life & Style has since confirmed the couple sold their St. Petersburg property in November 2021 for $3.99 million, making a $1.89 million profit along the way.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jen first spoke about her prestigious new position with Harvard on January 21, sharing a photo of a notebook with the slogan “Make Things Happen” written on its cover and the added hashtag “change is good” in her caption.

“I am both a passionate neonatologist and healthcare simulation educator,” the former TLC personality wrote in her bio as her “Philosophy of Care.”

Jen also shared more of her own backstory in addition to her professional history. “As a person born with a physical disability, a rare type of skeletal dysplasia, it has been my goal as a physician to give back and help future generations of babies and kids lead healthy and happy lives,” she continued. “It was the inspiration of my own surgeon, Dr. Steven Kopits, who inspired me to enter into medicine.”