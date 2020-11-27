This holiday season, snag one of these hot must-haves.

Take a Crunch out of Christmas

Santa heard you loud and clear: Cap’n Crunch’s Limited Edition Christmas Crunch is back! The cereal keeps the great taste you know and love but gets a merry makeover thanks to shapes like stars and trees in red and green colors mixed in with original Cap’n Crunch. One bowl of yuletide cheer coming up! At a suggested retail price of $3.35, available at select major retailers and Capncrunch.com.

Modsy

Hello, Gorgeous!

Make space in your makeup cabinet: Savannah Chrisley has just launched her new cosmetics line, Sassy by Savannah! The premiere collection features four lip kits and two eye kits, as well as a full-face palette that was meticulously curated by the Chrisley Knows Best star to create her favorite looks. Whether you’re going natural or opting for full glam, the affordable line features flattering shades for every occasion. Available at sassybysavannah.com.

Spice Things Up

Take self-love to the next level with the plusOne feather tickler. Sleek and ultra-versatile, the vibrating feather is the essential tantalizing teaser or full-use device, whether you’re enjoying it alone or with a partner. The USB-rechargeable tickler is fully waterproof, features five different vibration settings, and is quiet enough to use anywhere. Talk about the perfect stocking stuffer. $30 at Target.

The Mane Attraction

Heads-up: there’s an easy way to save time on your hair routine! Formulated by New York City stylists, SGX NYC’s Do-It-All 3-in-1 Dry Texture Spray checks multiple boxes when it comes to taking care of your tresses. A dry shampoo meets hairspray, the product volumizes, refreshes and holds your ‘do while protecting against environment stressors. $7.99 on HarmonStores.com.

Festive Flavors

Don’t let wellness fall by the wayside this winter. Skip the eggnog and sip on Health-Ade’s Holiday Cheers, a seasonal once-a-year offering that perfectly blends notes of ginger, vanilla, allspice and chocolate.This probiotic-packed kombucha is the perfect way to indulge in your favorite flavors while still feeling your very best. Available on health-ade.com.