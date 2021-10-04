Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are the perfect picture of a loving family. The NFL star and the Brazilian model are the proud parents of their three kids, Jack, Ben and Vivian, and their cutest photos are proof of their unbreakable bond.

Whether they’re cheering on Tom in the Super Bowl or enjoying a family vacation at their home in Costa Rica, the iconic quarterback and the beloved businesswoman are always making the best memories with their children. For the lovebirds, it feels like they “created the perfect life together,” an insider once told Closer Weekly.

The famous footballer’s romance with the blonde beauty began in 2006 after the two were introduced by a friend. At the time they met, Gisele said she “knew right away” that Tom was about to make a big impact on her life.

“The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’” she recalled to Vogue in 2009. “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Tom and Gisele’s love story quickly kicked off, but by February 2007, their relationship suffered its first setback when the news broke that the athlete was expecting a child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006. Despite the difficult situation, Gisele not only stood by Tom’s side as he became a dad to his eldest son, Jack, in August 2007, but she embraced her role as his “bonus mom.”

“I don’t like the word ‘stepmom,’” the supermodel explained while replying to a fan via Instagram in February 2020. “I like the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

Following Jack’s birth, Tom and Gisele married in 2009 and expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Ben, in December of that year. Their daughter, Vivian, arrived, three years later in December 2012. Looking back, the longtime couple couldn’t feel luckier for their blended brood.

“Tom and Gisele are truly more in love than ever,” the insider told Closer. “They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners and each other’s biggest support systems.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Tom and Gisele’s cutest photos with their kids!