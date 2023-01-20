There is a common misconception that a healthy lifestyle should be boring, difficult and regimented. But ​Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz set the record straight. It might sound ironic coming from two bartenders, but with packed calendars and a ton of obligations, they won’t risk being off their game by having “one too many” the night before. That’s why mocktails are perfect. They’re fun, delicious and, in the case of Hydroxycut Drink Mix Mocktails, packed with extras.

Fill the glass with ice. Add cranberry juice and one sachet Hydroxycut Wildberry Blast Drink Mix. Top off with your choice of sparkling water, sparkling cider or ginger ale. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprig. Add a splash of lime juice.

Hydroxycut Makes It Easy & Convenient

Hydroxycut Drink Mix is a convenient way to enjoy a supplement while still focusing on your fitness goals. Packed with essential vitamins, no sugar, zero calories and a dose of caffeine, Hydroxycut Drink Mix gives you that energy boost to hike the Hollywood Hills, hit the gym, even get through a late shift. Anywhere. Every day!

No unwanted calories or sugar. ​With Electrolytes plus B vitamins, to help metabolize carbs, proteins, and fats, it’s no wonder why Hydroxycut is the number one selling weight loss supplement brand.