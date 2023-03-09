If you’re anything like Bravo-lebrities Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, this time of year you start dreaming of neon sunglasses, nonstop beach parties and the near impossible level of excesses that mean spring break. For that kind of limitless fun, there’s some pre-training that’s needed to be done. Tom and Tom know the drill. For them, it’s all about Hydroxycut Drink Mix Mocktails. They’re delicious, fun, packed with extras and—when garnished with some pretty fruit—all one needs to gain that Spring Break power pose.

RASPBERRY FROSÉ MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

1 Pint Raspberries

1 Bottle Alcohol-Free Rosé

3 oz Lemon Juice

2 Pints Ice

1 sachet Hydroxycut Wildberry

Blast Drink Mix

Raspberries, for garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Garnish with a cocktail pick of raspberries.

Spring Break Tips & Tricks from Tom & Tom To get spring break ready, Tom and Tom won’t be crash dieting or baking themselves in tanning beds. They hit the gym, try new fi ness classes and swap out that doughnut for a piece of fresh fruit. Here’s how these pros get it done. Clean up the diet. Pick up the weights. Don’t be afraid to say no. Don’t forget core-training. Aim for 10,000 steps a day. Drink plenty of Mocktails. Purchase a GOAL swimsuit! Get plenty of beauty rest.

Get Beach Body-Licious With Hydroxycut

Hydroxycut Drink Mix is a convenient way to enjoy a supplement while still focusing on your spring break goals. Packed with essential vitamins, no sugar, zero calories and a dose of caffeine, Hydroxycut Drink Mix gives you that energy boost to tackle that core-training, 10,000 steps and more. Anywhere. Everyday.