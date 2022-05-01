Chic and heartfelt, exciting, useful and something mom could use every day — that’s the goal of an ideal Mother’s Day gift. Seven-time Grammy Award winner and entrepreneur Toni Braxton shares her perfect Mother’s Day gift: Nude Sugar – The Creém.

Inspired by Braxton’s mom, Evelyn Braxton, Nude Sugar contains no animal products or parabens and is made with a blend of natural oils such as Sweet Almond and Safflower Seed Oil — the more you put on your skin, the better.

What Inspired Nude Sugar?

Working hard and going the extra mile seems to be a Braxton family mantra. “I learned to be an entrepreneur from my mother. She has her own beauty brand, is a motivational speaker and just launched a new cookbook,” says Toni. “The one thing she always told me growing up was ‘moisturize moisturize, moisturize!’ Of course, that was top of mind as I was creating Nude Sugar. It’s a testament to her teachings — The Creém was formulated to be deeply moisturizing and last all day.”

Based on the way Toni’s skin seems to always glow, mom’s advice seemed to work.

Nude Sugar’s The Creém feels so very luxurious. It’s deeply hydrating, long lasting and makes skin look vibrant. Plus, you are going to absolutely love the scent. Mom (and you) are going to see the difference.

The Creém miracle blend of oils naturally release over time and keeps skin hydrated longer. Shifting moods and state of mind, Nude Sugar’s signature scent — a mix of Peruvian lime, orange blossom and creamy vanilla — is the Braxton-way to kick start a day or unwind before you float away to sleep.

Nude Sugar is the gift mom will actually use. Get it in time for Mother’s Day. Available at Ulta and Ulta.com.