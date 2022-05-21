This is sponsored content. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

CBD products have quickly dominated retail shelves and online stores – but have you heard of CBG? Another cannabinoid, CBG, has been found to fortify the ability of a neurotransmitter, anandamide, to enhance motivation and focus, and regulates appetite and sleep. CBG is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and is being studied for various benefits, including slowing the proliferation of cancer cells.

CBG is quickly becoming the “next big thing,” but as with any supplement, it’s important to choose a reputable brand and product. We have compiled a list of 5 CBG products from established brands to give you a head start on your CBG journey.

Starting off the list is a brand that has been making headlines in 2022 – The Raw Botanics Co. Made in the USA from premium, organically-grown Kentucky hemp, the RESTORE CBD + CBG 750mg Softgels by The Raw Botanics Co is, without a doubt, a product worth trying.

It contains 30 servings of 375mg active CBD & 375mg active CBG per bottle, and just as the name suggests, it helps restore your body, boosts your immunity, and enhances your recovery. It also has zero additives or preservatives and is gluten-free, keto, and paleo-friendly, making it one of the most inclusive CBG products on the market.

Some of the benefits of RESTORE CBD + CBG include increased athletic performance, enhanced muscle recovery, anti-inflammatory, improved gut health, and immunity, among others.

Unlike the rest of the products on our list, MOOD’s ELEVATE CBD + CBG Face Serum is for topical use. A quickly-growing brand, MOOD combines medical-grade ingredients with aromatherapy benefits and uses the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids to improve skin health and ingredient penetration.

In addition to having shown results in improving mental focus, CBG is also being studied for reducing the rapid growth, or proliferation, of cancerous skin cells. Like CBD, it is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, both of which are highly beneficial in reducing breakouts and signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Starting off our list is the ZERO THC CBD + CBG PRO GEL by BlueSky. It is a product made in partnership with Steve Hess and has been formulated specifically for the athlete in all of us, making it even more outstanding and beneficial to the human body. Its high potency helps you get a high quantity of powerful plant compounds required for noticeable results assisting with pain relief and a good night’s sleep.

Zero THC CBD+ CBG Pro Gel contains 3400mg CBD and 1700mg CBG packed in a 30ml bottle. It is also 100% pure, meaning it contains zero THC, making it a trusted product in the market. Zero THC CBD + CBG Pro Gel can be found on BlueSky-cbd.com.

As CBD products continue to attract massive attention and more data emerges, CBG is also being discovered for both similar and unique benefits. CBG has been linked to numerous benefits, including improving mental acuteness.

The CBG Oil by Try the CBD introduces the “new” cannabinoid on the block with powerful potency of 500mg CBD and 500mg CBG per bottle. This presents several benefits to the human body and is widely known to give calmness and comfort. The CBG Oil can also be used to help preserve neurons and improve motor deficits in neurodegenerative conditions such as Huntington’s disease.

The Sagely Naturals are not a new name in the cannabis industry, and it’s no surprise they made the list for their innovative Calm & Centered CBD Gummies. Their ideal combination of the highest quality, broad-spectrum CBD and CBG with L-Theanine makes their product unique.

Each gummy contains 25mg of premium quality, broad-spectrum CBD with 5mg of CBG, as well as 150mg L-Theanine. L-Theanine is an amino acid studied for its potential to alleviate stress and facilitate relaxation. It works synergistically with CBD and CBG to promote relaxation, without creating a lethargic feeling. Instead, the consumer can achieve a focused calm.