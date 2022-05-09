Getting candid. Tori Roloff reacted to fans who said she “bounced back” after welcoming her third child, Josiah Luke. The Little People, Big World star admitted the “recovery was so intense.”

“I’ve gotten a lot of messages about how quickly I’ve bounced back,” Tori, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 8, just one week after giving birth. “I’m all about keeping it real. You see the best moments on instagram. You see when we’re feeling our best.”

“This recovery was so intense in the beginning. The hospital was an actual nightmare (not because of the hospital but just the events that transpired) and I’m so thankful for all the help that we got,” the TLC star continued. Tori added that she was warned about “how hard c section #3 is,” noting that she didn’t “remember pain like that” from her past birth experiences.

“My pain was so bad the first night home we almost called 911. Luckily I was able to track with medication after that,” the Oregon native wrote.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori continued her message in a following Instagram Story slide, revealing that she is “finally getting back with it and feeling good.” The mother of three then reiterated that the recovery “hasn’t been easy” and urged her social media followers to not “compare yourself to Instagram.”

“Thankfully Josiah is the actual easiest baby. He’s been so chill and calm through everything we’ve gone through in the last week,” the former schoolteacher concluded. “The lord knows just what you need. Always.”

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed Josiah on April 30, 2022. She shared the exciting news in two Instagram posts on May 3. One video captured the newborn resting before she put a tiny hat on his head. ”Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” Tori wrote in the caption, revealing Josiah’s birthday.

The proud mother – whose birthday is on May 3 – added, “You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!”

Josiah is the third child for the couple, who already share son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2. Tori and Zach, 31, announced that baby No. 3 was on the way in November 2021, weeks after the family moved from their longtime home in Portland, Oregon, to Washington.