“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the TLC star shared following their move to Washington. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

The reality TV couple, who wed in 2015, are already parents to son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 1, but have been looking forward to expanding their family of four by welcoming a rainbow baby.

In March, Tori, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram informing their followers that she and Zach, 31, had suffered a miscarriage.

“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the photographer wrote in the emotional post on March 13. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”