Tori Roloff Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 3 After Washington Move: ‘We Are So Grateful’
“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” the TLC star shared following their move to Washington. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”
The reality TV couple, who wed in 2015, are already parents to son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 1, but have been looking forward to expanding their family of four by welcoming a rainbow baby.
In March, Tori, 30, shared an emotional post on Instagram informing their followers that she and Zach, 31, had suffered a miscarriage.
“We were so excited to share some exciting news this week. We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn’t wait to share,” the photographer wrote in the emotional post on March 13. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”
The former teacher revealed that she found comfort in knowing that her unborn child was “with our savior” and that she had her husband to lean on.
“My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey,” she wrote at the time. “He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Tori shared the post in hopes to let other people who have suffered similar losses that they’re “not alone” and as a form of healing for herself.
In the following months, the Little People, Big World alums spoke about wanting to have another baby.
“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the former teacher told US Weekly on June 17.
Zach and Tori aren’t the only ones celebrating baby news.
Zach’s twin, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife, Audrey Roloff, who had two children, Ember, 4, and Bode, 22 months, just welcomed their third together with the November 9 arrival of son Radley Knight Roloff. Zach’s little brother Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Roloff announced in July they are expecting their first child, a baby boy.