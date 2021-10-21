Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff are settling into their new home in Washington — but it sounds like it was a journey to get there and she’s excited for fans to see the experience.

On October 14, the TLC star, 30, shared a huge life update: The family of four moved an hour away from Roloff farms to their new home in Washington. The news caused fans to be concerned if she would still be on the show.

“Still filming!” Tori replied in her Instagram comments. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Moving is a daunting experience for everyone, but the chaos of moving with two young children will likely be a fun storyline for viewers to follow.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” Tori shared on Instagram. “We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again.”

The couple, who married in 2015, moved into a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Battle Ground with their two children, 4-year-old Jackson and 23-month-old Lilah Ray.

“We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love,” Tori continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

While the family received plenty of congratulations, some fans were left disappointed.

“Darn,” a fan wrote in Tori’s Instagram comments, adding a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” the reality TV star responded.

Fans of the show believed that Zach, 31, would end up taking over his father’s farm after Matt Roloff rejected Jeremy Roloff‘s offer to purchase Amy Roloff‘s portion of land.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori [Roloff] and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

However, it seems it wasn’t meant to be — but the family is already enjoying their new home. On October 20, Jackson was filmed exploring the property’s two acres of land in a mini Jeep.